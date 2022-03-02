"The wait is over": George R. R. Martin on the launch of Elden Ring and the part he played in it

FromSoftware’s long-anticipated title Elden Ring has been released, and the general consensus is overwhelmingly positive, albeit slightly critical of its lackluster optimization and performance on PC. The Soulsborne title places the player in the Lands Between, and they take on the role of the Tarnished on a journey to become the Elden Lord.

While the primary narrative of Elden Ring was written by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mythos of the Lands Between and the narrative theme was woven by none other than world-renowned author George R. R. Martin.

Geroge R. R. Martin talks about his experience shaping the Land Between

"FromSoftware brought me on to do their worldbuilding, so I can hardly pretend to be objective."

The residents of the Land Between were blessed by grace through the Elden Ring and the Erdtree, and those who are blessed are characterized by having a golden aura that can be seen in their eyes. However, some of those who were blessed lost their grace were exiled and labeled the Tarnished.

George R. R. Martin shaped and designed the Land Between and the lore of the game. From the Great Runes claimed by the six Demigod children of Queen Marika the Eternal, to the story of Elden Ring and the Erdtree, Martin weaved the narrative holding the title together.

Recently, George R. R. Martin shared his thoughts on the release of the game, and his experience working on it. Martin said:

"Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever. I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is."

George R. R. Martin is one of the modern generation’s most notable mythopoeic authors alongside the likes of J.K. Rowling, Rick Riordan, and Amish Tripathi, who follow in the footsteps of J. R. R. Tolkien and C. S. Lewis to shape intricate mythological worlds. Martin is undoubtedly most well-known for his decade-long creation, A Song of Ice and Fire series, which remains unfinished to this day.

Martin's work is known for having complex storylines, fascinating characters, and great dialogue.

Despite its less than satisfying optimization and performance on PC, Elden Ring has garnered a massive following on the platform, alongside the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

