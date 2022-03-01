Despite its issues on PC, Elden Ring is living up to the hype on Steam

Elden Ring's PC version was affected by performance problems that drew plenty of flak from gamers. Issues such as stuttering and frame drops have been hampering players' enjoyment of the game since its release, but are set to be addressed by the developers soon.

Despite these issues, the game has been steadily climbing the charts on Steam. Post-launch, the game quickly became one of the highest-rated titles of all time.

Leading up to its release, it was the most anticipated game over the past few years, winning the accolade twice at the Game Awards. With inputs from George R. R. Martin, Miyazaki's latest creation was set to reinvent the Soulsborne genre and take it to new heights.

Elden Ring's peak concurrent users count increasing, according to SteamDB

Currently, Elden Ring sits in seventh place on the "most played games" list on SteamDB, with a peak concurrent users score of 891,638. It is around 22k shy of the next spot on the list, which is currently occupied by New World.

The other five above the new Soulsborne game include Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Lost Ark and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The title was launched to universal acclaim, scoring mostly nines or tens in reviews. Sportskeeda gave it a nine, calling it a "Hidetaka Miyazaki masterpiece that breaks the Soulsborne genre limits." At the time of writing, it holds a 97 score on Metacritic, surrounded by titles such as Disco Elysium, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The game's review rating on Steam has also improved from "Mixed" to "Mostly Positive." It seems that as more and more people dip their toes in the game's world, they are astounded at how beautiful it is and how intricately it all plays out.

Ignoring the performance issues, Elden Ring perfectly captures the imagination of both the Soulsborne players and those who love worlds of myth and fantasy. With larger-than-life characters situated within a fully fleshed-out lore, it provides a rich playground for players to explore.

