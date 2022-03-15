Top 5 Greatswords in Elden Ring and where to find them

The Greatsword is arguably one of the most popular weapons in Elden Ring. This is primarily because the weapons have a certain appeal to them in terms of looks, playstyle and damage dealt.

One of the most fascinating things about a greatsword is that they provide a perfect balance when it comes to weapon weight. They are heavier than ordinary swords, but lighter than colossal weapons, making them quite versatile with regard to builds.

Most Greatswords have either Strength or Dexterity scaling, and it usually requires a decent amount of investment to wield them. Therefore, it is always better to have a rough idea about some of the best Greatswords that the game has to offer, so that players can start putting points on their stats accordingly.

Every Greatsword that players should be chasing in Elden Ring

Before moving on with the list, it is important to clarify why the Starscourge Greatsword and the Grafted Blade Greatsword are not on the list. This is because both of those weapons are part of the Colossal sword class, which is different from a Greatsword.

1) Banished Knight's Greatsword

This particular greatsword is arguably one of the most balanced weapons in the game. It has really good physical damage and a decent weight, making it one of the best Greatswords to be carried even in end game content.

Apart from that, the moveset of the weapon is also very good as it helps to pin down enemies easily and finish them off.

Location: Can be farmed at Stormveil Castle.

2) Claymore

Claymore is one of the classics that has existed in Souls games since time immemorial. This is a weapon that has been a trustworthy friend when nothing seemed right.

As expected, the same stands true for Elden Ring as Claymore is not only back, it is better than ever. The weapon boasts a physical damage of 138 along with pretty balanced strength and dexterity requirements.

The weapon also has one of the best movesets in the game, making it a must-have for every greatsword enthusiast.

Location: Castle Morne.

3) Ordovis' Greatsword

This is a really good Greatsword, though a bit controversial as well. The problem is that this weapon has faith scaling apart from the usual strength requirements. However, most of the incantations in the game are average at best.

As a result, simply investing 15 points in faith as a non-mage class just to use a Greatsword can look a bit worthless. However, if players do intend to do that, the weapon will definitely pay-off.

Location: Defeat Crucible Knight Ordovis at Auriza Hero's Grave in Leydell, Royal Capital.

4) Blasphemous Blade

This is another weapon that scales off faith, but is definitely better than the Ordovis' greatsword. This weapon has less strength requirement, which makes it much more accessible.

The weapon also does fire damage instead of holy damage, making it way more effective against bosses within the game. Apart from that, this weapon has 121 physical attack, which is significantly higher than Ordovis' weapon.

This is why investing in faith for the Blasphemous Greatsword is quite worth it. The weapon is also a mid-to-late game item. Thus, players will have a significant portion of their build ready by then, allowing the scope for some additional points in faith.

Location: Obtained from the Roundtable Hold, after defeating Praetor Rykard.

5) Bastard Sword

This is another really good Greatsword that can be considered for early-to-mid game content in Elden Ring. The sword has 138 physical damage and scales off both Strength as well as Dexterity.

This is a very simple weapon to use and is primarily made for players who love dodging a lot. The weapon also has very good range and the damage it does can pretty much take down any enemy in the early game.

Location: Sold by Nomadic Merchant at Castle Morne.

