How to obtain the Coded Sword that has the Unblockable Blade weapon skill in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with some of the most amazing weapon arts/weapon skills, which provides players with a ton of build variety that they can choose to opt into. FromSoftware’s latest RPG does not restrict a player’s freedom to create whichever character they want, and they can even respec their entire build later on in the narrative.

One of the most sought-after weapons in Elden Ring is the Coded Sword, which Faith players highly recommend for those investing Runes in leveling that particular stat and relying more on Incantations to progress in the game.

The Coded Sword’s popularity lies in its weapon skill, which is called the Unblockable Blade. When using the weapon art, players will be able to imbue the cipher blade with light, thereby extending its length and then striking with a sudden sweeping attack. The best part about this move is that it cannot be blocked, making it incredibly effective during both PvE and PvP.

The weapon scales incredibly well with Faith. However, it’s not all that easy to come across, and players can easily miss finding it if they don’t know where to look for it. Hopefully, today’s guide will look to help those who are still struggling to get their hands on the Coded Sword.

Getting the Coded Sword in Elden Ring

The Coded Sword is not something that players will be able to get their hands on early in the game. The weapon is present in Leyndell, the Royal Capital, which is only accessible after the Tarnished makes some significant progress in the game's narrative.

A bit of platforming will be required to obtain the weapon, which is one of the reasons why some players are finding it so difficult to get their hands on it.

Hence, to get the Coded Sword in Elden Ring, players will need to:

Travel deep into Leyndell, the Royal Capital, and to do so, it’s advised that players start from the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace as progress from there will be significantly easier than from anywhere else in the area.

West Capital Rampart Site of Grace players will be required to travel south, where they will come to the edge of a wall, from which they must drop down to the roof of the abandoned house that is present below. The Tarnished will be able to spot the rooftop as there will be a huge Erdtree root near it.

After dropping down on the roof, players should make their way west until they reach the roof of a horse stable, where they must drop down again and make their way to a nearby doorway.

Going through the doorway, they will reach a hallway where they should make their way to the end and then go right until they reach a room that has a table and a large door placed on the other side.

Upon opening the door, the Elden Ring Tarnished will arrive at what looks like a throne room. Atop the throne, they will find an item drop, which is the Coded Sword they have been looking for all along.

The Coded Sword is quite difficult to come across in Elden Ring as the maps are not exactly linear, with Leyndell being one of the most complicated areas in the Lands Between to navigate. The structure of the Royal Capital is rather convoluted, and players often find themselves getting lost as they look to complete one of the main areas of the game.

The Coded Sword is a must-have for players investing heavily in Faith, with a 24 Faith requirement. It has one of the best Faith Scalings in the game, and the Unblockable Blade skill is quite effective when it comes to tackling some of the hardest encounters in the RPG.

