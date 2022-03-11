Players are finding faster ways to finish Elden Ring, as speed run time lowers twice in one hour before leaderboards even open

Back on March 9, 2022, some major developments occurred in the world of Elden Ring. Despite the leaderboards not being open just yet, two streamers, LilAggy and Distortion2, have dropped their game time down by some massive numbers.

LilAggy initially posted a 59:38 run and was, for a time, a world record. Within a few hours, Distortion2 posted his run on YouTube as well, completing the game at 49:29.

In under one hour, Elden Ring’s speedrun time drops by 10 minutes

Perhaps most impressive about Distortion2’s run is that he claims it was the first attempt to speedrun the game at all. He feels that there is still room for growth in the Any% speedrun times and that it could possibly go under 40 minutes, according to the YouTuber in the description of the video.

The first run, completed by LilAggy, featured a few notes in the video's comments section. It points out that one of the warps used (Volcano Manner) is an intended mechanic, but the remainder of the warps used are not.

The streamer said he was trying to force the game to spawn him at a default position for whatever area he was in when he last died. He also said he dumps all his level-up stats into HP and FP without losing damage because the Icerind Hatchet skill he uses doesn’t scale with stats. It only uses the upgrade level of the weapon.

Distortion2 🕐 Elden Ring @Distortion_2 FIRST TO FINISH ELDEN RING IN UNDER 50 MINUTES. This game is going to probably go under 40 minutes 🤣 FIRST TO FINISH ELDEN RING IN UNDER 50 MINUTES. This game is going to probably go under 40 minutes 🤣 https://t.co/QDhPu48zx9

LilAggy’s 59-minute run was incredibly impressive, but it was cut short only a few hours later by Distortion2’s 49-minute run. What is perhaps most interesting about all of this is that the Elden Ring leaderboards aren’t even open yet.

The Elden Ring speedrun is already under an hour before leaderboards open

It's almost time for the gates to open for Elden Ring speedruns (Image via Speedrun.com)

According to Speedrun.com, the game's leaderboards won’t be available until March 18, 2022, but that could change. There is a chance that both of these runs may not align with the rules decided on by Speedruns’ community, however.

No categories will be created prior to March 18, 2022, or whatever date ultimately gets decided. It’s not a surprise to see LilAggy making such huge strides, though, since he’s a well-known name in the Souls community.

It’s also important to note that his run was clocked by in-game time, so loading screens aren’t accounted for. This may change the run time after the ruleset has been decided as well. The streamer said the Elden Ring run was far from perfect, but the game was only 12 days old at that point.

Distortion2’s run was the first to break in under 50 minutes and in the description of his run, it sounds like after a clean deathless run, he’s moving on to get ready for No Wrong Warp and All Remembrances runs.

If this is something that can be done in just a week or two after the launch of Elden Ring, the possibilities are endless after the gates have opened and runs start to get officially counted. For a game that can take over 100 hours to complete, being completed in under an hour within 12 days is still incredibly impressive, and the sky is the limit for the Tarnished willing to push times as far as possible.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi