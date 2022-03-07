YouTuber shows off how to get overpowered early in Elden Ring

A YouTuber put together a video showing how he may have broken Elden Ring within just a couple of hours.

The player asks that question if they broke the game, after detailing the incredibly powerful items they obtained in just about two hours of play time. From armor to weapons, they are stacked.

The overpowered build and knowledge of the game's map allows the player to farm items, upgrade up weapons, find some of the best armor, and gather Runes, the in-game currency, by the thousands.

What the Elden Ring YouTuber has accomplished in 2 hours

Radagon's Soreseal is one of the most important items for the overpowered build (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The YouTuber started off the video by showcasing the items they are equipped with and what type of items they are able to use after such a short time in the game:

Morning Star +13

Kite Shield

Royal Remains Helm

Twinned Armor

Twinned Gauntlets

Royal Remains Greaves

Radagon's Soreseal

Flask of Wondrous Physick

2 Summons

Unlimited Fire and Blood Grease

10 Healing Flasks powered by Sacred Tears

VaatiVidya, the YouTuber responsible for the build, says that they know exactly where to farm items to coat weapons in Fire and Blood Grease as much as they want.

They also said they can get any normal weapon to at least +12 in the Roundtable Hold. The Kite Shield also blocks 100% of physical damage thrown at the character.

How did they manage to achieve this feat

This build requires plenty of travel in the Lands Between early on in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players can watch the video, which is thankfully timestamped, to see the craziness of this early Elden Ring character. The YouTuber took the word overpowered and turned it up a couple of notches.

The video is broken up into chapters and includes every last step in the journey to create one of the most overpowered builds seen thus far in the new FromSoftware Inc. title.

Chapter 1: The venture starts by obtaining the Fire Grease Recipe, Ash of War: Determination, Flask of Wondrous Physick, Sacred Tear, Map: Limgrave East, Spiked Cracked Tear, Bloodrose, Blood Grease Recipe, Ash of War: Bloody Slash, and 1/2 Dectus Medallion.

The venture starts by obtaining the Fire Grease Recipe, Ash of War: Determination, Flask of Wondrous Physick, Sacred Tear, Map: Limgrave East, Spiked Cracked Tear, Bloodrose, Blood Grease Recipe, Ash of War: Bloody Slash, and 1/2 Dectus Medallion. Chapter 2: All of that is followed by the Elden Ring player obtaining +3 Smithing Stones, getting Golden Seeds, visiting the Ash of War Merchant, finding Root Resin, and finding Smouldering Butterflies.

All of that is followed by the Elden Ring player obtaining +3 Smithing Stones, getting Golden Seeds, visiting the Ash of War Merchant, finding Root Resin, and finding Smouldering Butterflies. Chapter 3: The third chapter of the video focuses on obtaining the Morning Star weapon, Map: Weeping Peninsula, more Golden Seeds, Sacred Tears, Spirit-Calling Bell, Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, Spirit Upgrades, Opaline Bubbletear, and Crimsonburst Crystal Tear.

The third chapter of the video focuses on obtaining the Morning Star weapon, Map: Weeping Peninsula, more Golden Seeds, Sacred Tears, Spirit-Calling Bell, Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, Spirit Upgrades, Opaline Bubbletear, and Crimsonburst Crystal Tear. Chapter 4: Chapter 4 sees the YouTuber farming Runes, more Golden Seeds, getting tens of thousands of Runes in one go, the other half of the Dectus Medallion, Golden Rune [2], and Radagon's Soreseal.

Chapter 4 sees the YouTuber farming Runes, more Golden Seeds, getting tens of thousands of Runes in one go, the other half of the Dectus Medallion, Golden Rune [2], and Radagon's Soreseal. Chapter 5: Up next, VaatiVidya farms some more in Elden Ring. They get another Sacred Tear, the Kite Shield, a Golden Seed, the Crystal Dart Recipe, Boiled Prawns, 3x Smithing Stone [3], the Liurnia Map, and the Smithing Stone Miner's Bell bearing.

Up next, VaatiVidya farms some more in Elden Ring. They get another Sacred Tear, the Kite Shield, a Golden Seed, the Crystal Dart Recipe, Boiled Prawns, 3x Smithing Stone [3], the Liurnia Map, and the Smithing Stone Miner's Bell bearing. Chapter 6: The final chapter of the video sees yet another Sacred Tear obtained, x6 Golden Seeds, a Boiled Crab, and Smithing Stone Miner's Bell bearing [2].

After quick upgrades obtained through the six chapters, the Elden Ring players detailed where the Royal Remains armor and Twinned armor can be found, putting a cap on an early, overpowered build in one of the most challenging games available.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar