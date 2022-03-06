5 biggest Twitch streamers who have jumped on the Elden Ring bandwagon, including xQc and Forsen

Elden Ring has taken the world by storm as FromSoftware's latest product has swayed players and critics alike.

A game's popularity is often linked to streamers because they're usually the outlet of the game to the world. The game's growth depends on gamers, but streamers directly impact it since they're the best advertisers. While every streamer has their favorite game, Elden Ring has affected many choices.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX



765k peak concurrent players on Steam

- Vs 130k for Dark Souls 3 & 125k for Sekiro

- #7 PCCU of all time

(@SteamDB)



910k peak concurrent viewers on Twitch

- Vs 280k for Sekiro & 276k for Dark Souls 3

- #16 game PCCU of all time

Over the last couple of weeks, several streamers have switched over to the latest soulslike game. The underlying reasons may be one or many, but it proves how good the game is. Elden Ring isn't the most straightforward video game out there, yet some of the most prominent streamers have adopted it on Twitch.

Some of the largest Twitch streamers are playing Elden Ring

5) Northernlion

Northernlion on his stream (Image via Reddit/Northernlion)

Canadian streamer Northernlion established itself due to his wit, puns, and humor in his commentary. His rise to fame may have been via indie games, but he has now jumped on Elden Ring as his latest adoption.

DailyClipDose @DailyClipDose NorthernLion gets solid advice in Elden Ring NorthernLion gets solid advice in Elden Ring https://t.co/3rPUyGYyEd

The game is known for its unforgiving nature and ability to surprise even gamers like Northernlion. One such incident was caught while he was streaming and was instantly killed by a giant monster. While the clip is humorous and Northernlion breaks into a gig himself, it shows the game's suspense again.

4) Forsen

Forsen has been very famous as a streamer (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Streaming career wasn't the first that Sebastian Fors, a.k.a. Forsen, had with video games. He first gained fame as a professional in Starcraft II and then Hearthstone. Since then, he has gradually switched to streaming, and he has a massive following who loves him for his fun and entertaining stream.

Elden Ring isn't the easiest of games, and it can even get the better of a guy like Forsen. While he has enjoyed the game in his streams, the nature of enemies can get even the better of him.

3) Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect is very popular (Image via Getty)

Few streamers are as famous as Dr Disrespect, who has made a reputation with his rants. However, his streaming personality is contrastingly different from the other names on the list.

Based on his bombastic expressions against failure in games and aim assist on controllers, one can easily anticipate Dr Disrespect's feelings about Elden Ring.

Failure in the game is natural, and every player and streamer has to accept it and try again. However, Dr Disrespect's reactions to defeat are epic, and it gets even more grand-esque in Elden Ring.

2) Asmongold

Asmongold on his stream (Image via Twitch/Asmongold)

Asmongold's streaming journey was nearly a decade long when he started on YouTube and then shifted to Twitch. His first gain to fame was with World of Warcraft, but he is known for his criticism of Blizzard's predatory practices. He is also known for his streams of FFXIV, and Elden Ring is his latest fling.

The game is quite unpredictable, and Asmongold found it once in his streams. His reactions are gold and perhaps sums up the game, as the person posting the clip mentioned.

1) xQc

xQc is one of the biggest streamers on the planet (Image via Twitch/xQc)

xQc is arguably the biggest name on this list regarding Twitch following. The Canadian streamer's rise to fame came through the competitive scene of Overwatch before he became a full-time streamer on Twitch.

While he has not been free of controversies, xQc's on-screen personality has resulted in a cult following.

Gaming News @TheQGNews Entertainment News



xQc has spent the LAST HOUR trying to beat this Entertainment NewsxQc has spent the LAST HOUR trying to beat this #EldenRing room. 🚨Entertainment News🚨👉 xQc has spent the LAST HOUR trying to beat this #EldenRing room. https://t.co/27SMByw1zb

With so many streamers playing Elden Ring, xQc wasn't meant to be left behind. However, the game has no considerations for players, even if they're famous streamers. In one clip, xQc was seen giving a bizarre reaction to failing on a boss that took him more than an hour.

