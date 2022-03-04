Dr Disrespect gets his first Elden Ring boss kill without taking a hit

Elden Ring has genuinely taken the internet by storm, and Dr Disrespect is not immune to the charms of FromSoft’s latest hit. The Two Time has been streaming the game lately, well-prepared by “playing Skyrim.”

In a clip from a recent livestream, Dr Disrespect was seen defeating the “Ancient Hero of Zamor” boss, without taking a single hit in the fight.

Dr Disrespect dominates Ancient Hero with violence, speed and momentum

Dr Disrespect wasted no time in putting his gigantic sword into the ethereal body of the Ancient Hero, expertly rolling out of the way of attacks, and ramming the blade through the back of the boss.

“Absolute perfect start.”

The Elden Ring boss leapt back into a set of bushes, but the streamer would not be deterred. With speed and precision, the streamer rolled and stabbed at the boss, finally putting it to rest.

“Absolute perfect! Boom! Let’s go!”

Reddit celebrated the victory of the streamer, normally known for Battle Royales and FPS titles, in his success in the world of Elden Ring.

Nothing can stop Dr Disrespect in Elden Ring

Of course, there were immediate memes about the streamer being one of the most popular content creators on the YouTube platform. After all, anything the 6 foot 8 streamer attempts, he would inevitably succeed in, so it was only a matter of time here.

While there was celebration of the streamer, another user pointed out that while it seemed like the fight was really easy, Dr Disrespect struggled through about 20 failed attempts leading to this, meaning it was a great success and the streamer learned from past mistakes.

There were also users that were frankly just glad Doc was having fun with the game, or glad he was enjoying something that was not his usual Battle Royale shooters.

Other users pointed out that while the streamer was frustrated, he was starting to understand how things worked and was getting better.

It was also a time for education. The streamer was wielding a weapon in one hand instead of two, which was frustrating for other long-time Souls players. A Redditor wanted to know the difference, and the Souls loremasters quickly chimed in.

While Elden Ring is not an easy game to master, it’s really taken the internet by storm, and many huge streamers are playing it right now. The streamer may have been playing something outside of what he normally would, but the clip showed that nothing was out of reach for the Doc.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul