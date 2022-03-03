"I'm liking it!": Dr DisRespect compliments Elden Ring right before hilariously dying

Dr DisRespect has been playing Elden Ring for the last few days. Since it is his first time playing a Soulsborne game, he's got a lot to learn.

Dr DisRespect is one of the most famous streamers on the internet. With his iconic shades, mullet, mustache, and bright red vest, he certainly stands out amongst the streamer crowd. While he usually plays first-person shooters like Call of Duty Warzone, it seems that Doc had his interest piqued when the latest FromSoftware game Elden Ring was released last week.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect LIVE in 30 minutes



Elden Ring. I want the biggest bosses, dirtiest dragons, darkest souls, and most radical swords in the world.



All in today.



While he is inarguably good at shooters, his skills with Elden Ring definitely need some workshopping, as his first stream playing the game was filled with moments that really showcased his lack of experience. Even while playing the tutorial, he managed to die to the easiest boss in the game, making for quite a hilarious moment.

During his latest stream, he had just entered the gates of Castle Morne, a place filled with tough monsters around every corner that could be quite the challenge for new players like Doc. Before charging into battle, he discussed whether or not fellow YouTube streamer TimTheTatman would enjoy the game.

"You know, I think Tim would have a good time in Elden Ring. I think what he needs to do- This is just my recommendation from the two-time back-to-back 1993-94 video gaming f*cking GOD!! I think he just needs to put Call of Duty down just for a little bit, and jump on this game."

Dr DisRespect praises Elden Ring right before hilariously dying

Dr DisRespect then starts walking back towards the lift he had just used. He praises the game as he walks, saying the more he plays, the more he likes it. However, as soon as he finishes his sentence, he falls down the elevator shaft and dies from the long fall.

"It's a nice little- It feels like the more I'm playing it, the more I'm liking it-"

Users on Reddit reacted to the death, with some saying that they have had similar deaths in previous games:

With Dr DisRespect still having a long way to go before he beats the game, there are bound to be more hilarious clips like this.

