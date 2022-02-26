"Like this, watch": Dr Disrespect hilariously fails tutorial while playing Elden Ring

Dr Disrespect attempted to play his first Soulsborn game today, but ended up dying while fighting the tutorial boss in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring was released yesterday to the world, with many others playing the game. Many streamers who are fans of FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro, have been eagerly awaiting its release, and were quick to start streaming the game as soon as they could.

Many other streamers are new to the series, leaving them a bit unprepared for the challenges they will face. One of those streamers is Dr Disrespect, someone who usually plays shooters and battle royale games.

He claimed he didn't need the experience from the other games and said he was ready for the challenge.

Dr Disrespect dies to the tutorial boss in Elden Ring

Once he started the slow process of learning the basic controls, Doc made his way towards the battle tutorial, where he would learn the basics of sword and shield combat. During the tutorial, he slowly made his way through enemies that were meant to practice easy combat with.

At the end of the tutorial, the player learns that after successfully blocking an attack from an enemy, they can use the opportunity to use a strong counter-attack to potentially knock them off balance. Players will then face a mini-boss that will die in one hit if the guard-counter is used against them.

When Doc read the tutorial popup, he felt confident enough in his ability to boast that he would pull off the guard counter on his first try.

"Immediately after blocking an attack, guard-counter. Got it. So, like this, watch."

It did not go quite as planned, as Doc was killed in one hit from the boss. When he meant to use his shield to block the incoming attack, he accidentally pressed the wrong button and attempted to perform a parry, which failed, leaving him open for an attack.

Doc claimed the death was due to him not having much health after he accidentally kept using his only source of healing.

"I just accidentally used all my heals during that, you know what I mean, Champs?"

However, with this being his first Soulsborn game, Dr Disrespect was bound to make some mistakes and have some unfortunate deaths.

