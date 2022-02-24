"Con permiso?": Dr DisRespect speaks with a Spanish teammate in COD Warzone

Dr DisRespect showed off his Spanish skills in his latest Call of Duty Warzone stream when speaking with a Spanish teammate.

Dr DisRespect is a YouTube streamer who mainly plays battle royale shooters on stream, often joined by other large streamers that stream similar games. His latest stream featured fellow YouTube streamer TimTheTatman and Doc playing some Call of Duty Warzone with random teammates.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect LIVE in 30 minutes



Rebirth Island w/



Somehow the game got reinstalled. I guess I love the game... "it's so bad"



youtube.com/DrDisrespect/l… LIVE in 30 minutesRebirth Island w/ @timthetatman Somehow the game got reinstalled. I guess I love the game... "it's so bad" 🔴LIVE in 30 minutesRebirth Island w/ @timthetatman.Somehow the game got reinstalled. I guess I love the game... "it's so bad"youtube.com/DrDisrespect/l… https://t.co/2sjXhRkhvJ

One of his teammates was a Spanish-speaking player, meaning that effective communication would be difficult between that player and the rest of the team. However, this proved to be an easy obstacle for Doc to overcome, as he greeted his teammate in spanish with heavy enthusiasm.

"Hola, hola, hola! ¿Cómo estás?" / "Hello, hello, hello! How are you?"

Dr DisRespect shows off his spanish speaking skills

He then explains to his teammates that he needs to get a loadout drop in the game as fast as he can so he can get better weapons. His teammate said something that he couldn't hear, so he asked him to repeat it.

"¿Con permiso?" / "Excuse me?"

His teammate then more audibly asked him where he's from, which Doc understood and asked if he was hearing the question right. Once his teammate confirmed that was what he said, Doc gave a very childish response and walked away from his streaming setup.

"Where do I live? Tu mama's casa." / "Your mother's house."

TimTheTatman laughed at the childish joke as Dr DisRespect walked off camera, asking why he always wants their teammates to hate them. Doc then spoke to his teammates and told them he was just joking.

"I'm just joking, let's all get along! Let's go all the way to the finish line... Completo!"

Some Reddit users shared their reactions to the clip, with many praising Doc for always being funny.

With the abundance of fans who reacted to the comment with their compliments towards the streamer, it's safe to say that his audience was laughing right alongside Doc.

Edited by Siddharth Satish