"I'm not playing that f****** game": Dr DisRespect dies a hilarious death while playing Call Of Duty: Warzone

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" recently played Call of Duty: Warzone during his livestream. The game took a hilarious turn when the streamer was suddenly eliminated in an unexpected way.

Herschel is an extremely popular YouTube streamer known for his Call of Duty: Warzone and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds gameplay. During his latest Warzone match, the star was killed mid-air when a helicopter flew into him.

Dr DisRespect tries to suppress his laughter after his comical death

Dr DisRespect shared a clip of his latest Warzone gameplay via Twitter. The post, titled "Warzone in February of 2022..." displayed an intense match that came to an abrupt halt when an in-game helicopter flew into the streamer.

Fighting an enemy on a rooftop, Herschel expertly marked his shots with a vocal "BOOM" each time. He then decided to make a quick escape, jumping off the roof onto the hills below.

As his parachute pulled out, he began navigating towards safety when, out of nowhere, a helicopter popped onto the screen and crashed into him. The sudden collision jumpscared the streamer, and he ducked in real life as if to avoid the crash.

"No!"

His wounded player fell from the sky and was subsequently knocked out. Instead of waiting for a revival from his teammate TimtheTatman, Dr DisRespect immediately quit the game. His frustration was evident as he declared that he would not play the game anymore. While asking his teammate to send him a new invite, he left his current lobby.

"Send me an invite, if you can. I'm not playing that f****** game. S***** a** lobby."

The streamer tried to act seriously but suddenly broke into laughter as the absurdity of his death caught up with him. He turned his head away from the camera for several seconds, in an attempt to hide his amusement from the viewers. Having regained his composure, he reiterated his frustration at the lobby.

"*laughs* Wah, I'm outta that lobby."

His teammate, however, didn't mind pointing out the obvious hilarity of the situation. TimtheTatman couldn't stop laughing as he asked the streamer to explain how he died.

"You don't say. *laughs* What happened?"

Breaking his serious character once again, Dr DisRespect broke out into a smile as he suppressed his laughter. Unable to comprehend his sudden, comical death, he told his teammate that it all happened too fast, which caused the latter to crack up yet again.

"I- I can't- Honestly, it all happened in a flash."

Fans respond to Dr DisRespect's Warzone clip

Fans are used to watching Herschel's serious character. This sudden break due to his hilarious death seemed to be a refreshing moment that the viewers cherished. Others commented on the Call of Duty game itself, calling it outdated and chaotic.

Dr DisRespect was an extremely popular streamer on Twitch until his sudden, unexplained ban on the platform in 2020. He soon signed up with YouTube Gaming, where he now streams, and has amassed over 3.72 million subscribers.

