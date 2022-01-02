“Unbanned”: Dr DisRespect reveals his New Year resolutions list for 2022

Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV recently posted his new year resolution list for 2022 on Twitter.

Dr Disrespect is easily one of the most popular content creators on the internet today. He was famously banned from Twitch in June 2020 and joined YouTube Gaming in August of the same year.

The creator has aired his frustration with his mysterious Twitch ban multiple times in the past. Dr Disrespect listed some ambitious aims he wants to achieve this year, including a potential Twitch unbanning.

Dr Disrespect wants to release his own music album, open a bourbon business and raise $100 million for Midnight Society

It is fair to say that Dr Disrespect has made much progress ever since he was banned on Twitch. The Doc has 3.68 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly hosts live streams. He recently announced his own AAA gaming studio, “Midnight Society”, and still wants to make a return to Twitch.

Midnight Society @12am The first 24 hours since announcement has been insane.



The Midnight Society Discord is nearly 30k strong and we're fast approaching 100k here on Twitter.



Over 1600 applications to join the Midnight Society dev team - and it's only DAY 1



Let’s do a rapid fire Q&A /// GO! The first 24 hours since announcement has been insane. The Midnight Society Discord is nearly 30k strong and we’re fast approaching 100k here on Twitter. Over 1600 applications to join the Midnight Society dev team - and it’s only DAY 1Let’s do a rapid fire Q&A /// GO! https://t.co/buDzEfVX2n

Dr Disrespect posted the elaborate resolution list earlier today and included some ambitious goals, to say the least. First and foremost, the creator wants to raise $100 million for Midnight Society. Dr Disrespect has not yet announced any plans with respect to the future of the gaming studio. However, his resolution suggests that an announcement about the first project can be expected soon.

Dr Disrespect also claimed he wants to open his own bourbon business in 2022 and is set to further diversify his portfolio. The business might prove to be Doc’s first venture into a field not related to gaming. Moving on, fans will be excited by the prospect of Dr Disrespect’s first-ever music album. The streamer has released multiple songs in the past and now plans to create his first album as well.

Additionally, Dr Disrespect also wants to host a “Doc-Con” for his fans. There is little clarity about the potential event, but the creator can be expected to release further information in the near future. Finally, his viewers will be most excited with the Doc’s final resolution for 2022.

The streamer wants to make a return to Twitch and suggested that he will only do so after receiving a “massive payment” from the platform. The Doc has complained about various aspects of YouTube Gaming multiple times in the past and clearly wants to return to Twitch eventually. It will be especially interesting to see whether he can fashion a return in 2022.

