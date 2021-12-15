“It’s time”: Dr Disrespect announces his new AAA game studio Midnight Society

Hershel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV announced his own AAA Game Studio called “Midnight Society” earlier today.

Dr Disrespect had earlier posted a tweet on 14th December claiming that he was on the verge of making the biggest announcement of his gaming career. As a result, fans were left to speculate and came up with a range of theories.

Earlier today, Dr Disrespect finally made the announcement. The streamer has opened his own AAA game studio under the banner “Midnight Society.”

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Biggest announcement of my hot shot video game career...



Tomorrow. Biggest announcement of my hot shot video game career...Tomorrow. https://t.co/PxfdseN9TO

Dr Disrespect does not disappoint with the “biggest announcement” of his career, introduces his own game studio

Dr Disrespect is set to greatly improve his gaming legacy with the announcement of his own game studio. The streamer did not reveal many details but claimed the following as part of the announcement tweet:

Introducing my new AAA Game Studio, Midnight Society. Give us a follow @12AM. It’s time.

Midnight Society’s official Twitter page went live earlier today with the announcement post. The clip itself featured a thrilling background score along with the “Midnight Society” font. Dr Disrespect has not yet announced any plans with respect to the development of games. As the tweets suggest, he was congratulated by a range of social media users along with some popular content creators.

The announcement comes after a mixed year and a half for the Doc. After he was mysteriously banned from Twitch in June 2020, Dr Disrespect took a short break before making his move to YouTube Gaming. The streamer’s Twitch ban is arguably the most controversial one that has ever been levied by the purple platform.

Regardless, Dr Disrespect has not had the best time on YouTube, by his own admission. The streamer had criticized the platform multiple times and recently celebrated when his friend Tim “TimTheTatMan” Betar announced his move to YouTube in September 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dr Disrespect’s overall gaming legacy is sure to become even bigger after the latest announcement. Further information about the Midnight Society game studio can be expected to be released in the coming time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar