“One at a time, baby”: Dr Disrespect follows up an unbelievable knife throw with a stellar triple kill in COD Warzone

During a recent COD: Warzone stream, Hershel “Dr Direspect” Beahm IV pulled off an unbelievable knife throw kill, followed by a triple kill.

Dr Disrespect was in the middle of a COD: Warzone match alongside Zack “Zlaner” Lane. Zlaner found himself surrounded by an entire team and called the Doc for help.

Dr Disrespect immediately ran to the house but decided to try and kill one of the enemies using a knife. He succeeded and followed it up with a frenzied triple-kill to finish the team single-handedly.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Triple Threat Challenge with



✅Duo win on Warzone

✅Trio win on Warzone

✅Quad win on Warzone



Also, the Black steel aka the bullet proof mullet needed a trim after the weekend. Streamlined haircut.



youtube.com/DrDisrespect/l… 🔴LIVE in 30 minutesTriple Threat Challenge with @ZLanerOFFICIAL ✅Duo win on Warzone✅Trio win on Warzone✅Quad win on WarzoneAlso, the Black steel aka the bullet proof mullet needed a trim after the weekend. Streamlined haircut. 🔴LIVE in 30 minutesTriple Threat Challenge with @ZLanerOFFICIAL ✅Duo win on Warzone✅Trio win on Warzone✅Quad win on WarzoneAlso, the Black steel aka the bullet proof mullet needed a trim after the weekend. Streamlined haircut.youtube.com/DrDisrespect/l… https://t.co/rE87fF4Xb2

Dr Disrespect pulls off incredible set of kills during COD: Warzone stream

The Doc was playing alongside fellow creator/friend Zlaner, who regularly collaborated with the COD: Warzone expert. Dr Disrespect was at his absolute best during the recent stream. Zlaner found himself surrounded by an entire team and called out for help.

In typical mercurial fashion, the Doc rushed towards the house. Zlaner wanted him to be careful and claimed that at least one of the opponents was playing well. However, Dr Disrespect was in the mood to show off and threw a couple of knives from behind a rock.

The two creators watched as the Doc’s knife found the target. Needless to say, neither Dr Disrespect nor Zlaner could contain their excitement. However, the Doc was not done and went on to ambush the house. He killed one of the opponents after climbing to the first floor.

As a result, another opponent rushed to the aid of his friend. However, the Doc was easily able to kill him as well, as he tried to jump to the ground. Finally, Dr Disrespect went downstairs to finish off one of the enemies knocked down. As it turned out, another opponent ambushed him from behind.

As one would expect, the Doc was able to finish off the final guy comfortably as well. The overall sequence brought forth an exciting rant from Zlaner. Dr Disrespect himself ended up screaming the following:

“Come on, Come on baby. One at a time baby. They were really cracked out of their mind.”

OpTic ZLaner @ZLanerOFFICIAL



LIVE soon.. Drippin In Heat Caldera Triple Threat Challenge 🔥 “It all makes sense” - @DrDisrespect LIVE soon.. Drippin In Heat Caldera Triple Threat Challenge 🔥 “It all makes sense” - @DrDisrespect LIVE soon.. Drippin In Heat Caldera Triple Threat Challenge 🔥 https://t.co/NFFZtof9kg

Needless to say, Dr Disrespect’s viewers were as impressed by the kills, and so was his teammate, Zlaner.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar