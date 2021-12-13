"I'll make that up": Dr DisRespect reveals the staggering amount of money he lost during a recent MMA fight

Dr DisRespect has always been interested in offline sports as well, and recently placed a huge bet on the recent Dustin Poirier v Charles Oliveira MMA fight that took place on December 11, 2021. However, the Two-Time revealed that he lost a huge amount of money after the match.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Lost 350k on the fights last night. Lost 350k on the fights last night.

The Call of Duty streamer lost a whopping $350K betting on the MMA fight. However, he seems very confident that he will manage to make that money again in no time.

"I'll make that up this week."

Dr DisRespect is convinced he will make up his lost money in a week

Dr DisRespect took to Twitter to announce that he had lost $350K betting on the Dustin Poirier v Charles Oliveira match. However, he also confidently announced that it was no big deal, since he would make that money up in one week.

Dr DisRespect earns a huge amount of money every time he streams Call of DUty or any other title on his YouTube. His livestreams are usually star studded with popular streamers like TimTheTatman, CouRageJD, and DrLupo, thereby attracting a lot more viewers than other streamers.

Naturally, it will not be very surprising if the streamer manages to make $350K in one week itself. However, the sheer cockiness of the statement rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Be great full people still donate and join the champions club dont take there generosity lightly. You never know one day something might take all that fame away.

hahaha, i could also give it to a charity, but i lost it out of fun, haha, hahaha

Not with streaming 10 hours per week..

Many other fans also believed that he could have put the money to better use, such as charity, instead of betting it away on a fight.

Good idea , how about you put a limit on your bets , say 50,000 and donate 300,000 to assist children in need ? I guess you already do a lot for others ... but we don't know about it ?

Either way, there is no denying that it will not be difficult for Dr DisRespect to make up the money that he lost betting on the MMA fight, and he actually might live up to his claims and make it up within a week.

The Dustin Poirier v Charles Oliveira fight saw the latter retain his UFC lightweight title, bringing up his winning streak to 9. He defeated Poirier in the same manner that Khabib Nuragomedov had in Poirier's previous attempt at securing UFC lightweight gold in 2019, via a rear-naked choke.

