Dr DisRespect labels Call of Duty Vanguard "the strongest aim assist game of all time"

Dr DisRespect has always made his dislike for controller aim assists very public, especially while streaming titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and others. He claims that it takes away from the gaming experience of other mouse-and-keyboard players.

However, in a rather interesting turn of events, the Two-Time has begun urging Vanguard players to opt for controllers while playing the latest Call of Duty title, labeling it the "strongest aim assist game of all time."

"I think it’s the strongest aim assist of all time."

Dr DisRespect had a fulfilling Call of Duty Vanguard experience after playing the game using a controller

Dr DisRespect had streamed Call of Duty Vanguard on the day of its release, but he had dismissed the title very quickly, suggesting that he would not be playing it too often. However, he continued dabbling at the title, and now that he has begun using a controller to play the game, he seems to truly enjoy it.

During a recent livestream, Dr DisRespect decided to test out controller gameplay in place of his usual mouse and keyboard grind. Things worked out positively for him right from the start, and soon enough, the streamer had 100 kills in the game. While speaking about his achievement, the streamer only had one word as a response: "Controller!"

Viewers can watch the relevant section from 6:39:47 in the following video.

Doc seemed quite impressed with the aim assist that controller gameplay allowed.

He said,

"See that, see my aim assist? I can feel that man. I can f**king feel it dragging, holy sh*t. This may be the strongest aim assist game of all time. Definitely of all the Call of Duty’s."

Dr. DisRespect also delivered his verdict on the strength of aim assist in this Call of Duty title, suggesting that it was very powerful and strong.

Overall, the Two-Time looks pretty impressed with the controller gameplay on Call of Duty Vanguard. He admitted that while he had previously thought about quitting Vanguard soon, this newfound feature might compel him to stick to the title longer than he initially intended to.

