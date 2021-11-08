"That was awful" — Dr DisRespect eager to quit Call of Duty: Vanguard days after its release

Call of Duty: Vanguard was officially released worldwide on November 5 and is the latest iteration in the Call of Duty franchise. Many COD fans were waiting for the title to come out and were excited to get their hands on it.

However, the response to the title was somewhat mixed. Many players loved the latest Call of Duty title, but others did not enjoy it at all. Popular COD streamer Dr DisRespect, unfortunately, falls in the latter group.

Dr DisRespect quits Call of Duty: Vanguard days after launch

Like many other Call of Duty enthusiasts, Dr DisRespect was also highly excited about the launch of Vanguard. This was especially true after his horrific experiences with Warzone, in which he rage-quit several times.

The internet star mentioned several times that he had very high hopes for Vanguard. However, after the title's release, Doc was extremely disappointed and quit as fast as he started playing the game.

He tried out the game with fellow streamers ZLaner and TimTheTatman and was initially quite impressed. However, soon enough, he started complaining about the pace of the game and died several times.

The streamer simply shut down the game after a point while saying that he was done playing it.

"Yep, I'm done, I reckon. That's it."

The popular streamer took his time to form his thoughts about the title and concluded that he did not have fun playing the game.

"That was awful. I'm trying to think, to figure out if I had any fun with the game. I don't want to be a negative, negative nancy. I just didn't have any fun playing the game at all. That's just me. That was just a rough experience. I think, SBMM or not, it wouldn't have mattered either."

It appears the latest iteration of the Call of Duty franchise has left the Two-Time as unimpressed as Warzone. However, the reaction has not been the same for everyone.

Several players have claimed that they really enjoyed playing the game and praised Sledgehammer for its effort.

