Call of Duty: Vanguard players claim weapon and reticle challenges aren't working properly

The hyped-up release of Call of Duty: Vanguard has come with its share of bugs and issues.

It is a fairly common thing nowadays for a game to have some problems at launch. Call of Duty: Vanguard has been generally praised, but it certainly is not a perfect game at its release.

One major bug that Call of Duty: Vanguard players are coming across is with weapon and reticle challenges. The progression of these challenges has stalled, leaving players frustrated.

Call of Duty: Vanguard challenges are not progressing properly

A look at the mastery camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Grinding multiplayer and becoming one of the first Call of Duty: Vanguard players to master the assortment of weapons is one of the most exciting things during the first days of a new COD title.

It is 100% understandable why some players are upset at the fact that weapon challenges to unlock camos and reticles aren't working. That makes the grind seem completely useless.

A handful of weapons and their challenges are being affected, and players have taken to Twitter with their frustrations:

Vove Gray #VOV3 @grayyLIVE Notable bugs in Vanguard:

• STG "Pack Tactics" & "Surgical" challenges are bugged, not unlockable.

• Automaton "Mindgames" Camo Catagory is bugged, not unlockable.

• Multiplayer reticle progression is bugged.



All i've found so far, I'll add to the thread if I find anymore!

These are just a few of the Call of Duty: Vanguard bugs found since the game launched. Others have been quick to chime in and simply state how these bugs should not exist.

jamie🏹⚽️ @jamied45_ The amount of camo bugs in vanguard is crazy The amount of camo bugs in vanguard is crazy

In-game glitches such as texture problems or loading screen bugs are one thing, but progression issues are another beast. Players have put in a ton of work only to find out it hasn't been counted in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Albatr0ss @_Albatr0ss



When doing the Skull Camo's at level 60,

it says "use Assassin Proficiency" but there is no proficiency named assassin

#Vanguard @SHGames @ModernWarzone Another Bug found with leveling up the "Automation" In Vanguard,When doing the Skull Camo's at level 60,it says "use Assassin Proficiency" but there is no proficiency named assassin Another Bug found with leveling up the "Automation" In Vanguard, When doing the Skull Camo's at level 60,it says "use Assassin Proficiency" but there is no proficiency named assassin #Vanguard @SHGames @ModernWarzone

While some are quite irked because of the bugs, there are some who are just plain confused. They clearly aren't away from this widespread problem and simply want an answer to what is going on.

Viibezz @_viibezz_ #vanguard I can’t get my first two camo sets done it says I need to complete them in multiplayer games but I am on multiplayer is this a bug or is my game broken can anyone help 😂😂 @CallofDuty #vanguard I can’t get my first two camo sets done it says I need to complete them in multiplayer games but I am on multiplayer is this a bug or is my game broken can anyone help 😂😂@CallofDuty

There has been no word on when a fix may come for these problems, but hopefully, it will come soon for COD: Vanguard players. Alongside the fix, everyone should keep their fingers crossed that progression is automatically counted whenever the issue is resolved.

