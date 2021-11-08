Call of Duty: Vanguard players claim weapon and reticle challenges aren't working properly

The hyped-up release of Call of Duty: Vanguard has come with its share of bugs and issues.
It is a fairly common thing nowadays for a game to have some problems at launch. Call of Duty: Vanguard has been generally praised, but it certainly is not a perfect game at its release.
One major bug that Call of Duty: Vanguard players are coming across is with weapon and reticle challenges. The progression of these challenges has stalled, leaving players frustrated.
Call of Duty: Vanguard challenges are not progressing properly
Grinding multiplayer and becoming one of the first Call of Duty: Vanguard players to master the assortment of weapons is one of the most exciting things during the first days of a new COD title.
It is 100% understandable why some players are upset at the fact that weapon challenges to unlock camos and reticles aren't working. That makes the grind seem completely useless.
A handful of weapons and their challenges are being affected, and players have taken to Twitter with their frustrations:
These are just a few of the Call of Duty: Vanguard bugs found since the game launched. Others have been quick to chime in and simply state how these bugs should not exist.
In-game glitches such as texture problems or loading screen bugs are one thing, but progression issues are another beast. Players have put in a ton of work only to find out it hasn't been counted in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
While some are quite irked because of the bugs, there are some who are just plain confused. They clearly aren't away from this widespread problem and simply want an answer to what is going on.
There has been no word on when a fix may come for these problems, but hopefully, it will come soon for COD: Vanguard players. Alongside the fix, everyone should keep their fingers crossed that progression is automatically counted whenever the issue is resolved.