The best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is already well-balanced in Call of Duty: Vanguard, leaving it open for various loadout styles.

Players can choose to make the STG44 a mobile beast or a straight-up shredding assault rifle. There are many possibilities with this weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The best loadout for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard takes all of the above and wraps it into one fantastic set of attachments. It will keep the weapon balanced with high damage.

Absolutely fierce STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is already well-balanced in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The best loadout for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard works for any playlist. It takes advantage of the weapon's quick time to kill and massive damage output, adding some help in the recoil department.

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: .30 Russian Short 20 Rnd

.30 Russian Short 20 Rnd Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

For recoil control and damage range upgrades, look no further than the F8 Stabilizer and VDD 760MM 05B. Essentially, this Call of Duty: Vanguard assault rifle will be a laser.

More recoil control comes from the VDD 27 Precision stock with a bonus in the form of ADS speed. Then you have the underbarrel and magazine attachments that play off of each other.

The M1941 Handstop improves recoil and counteracts the .30 Russian Short 20 Rnd. Overall, the two of them together will provide a boost to damage velocity and range.

For the ammo type, choose Lengthened to increase the bullet velocity further for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Keep the recoil improvements coming with the Stippled Grip attachment.

Danny @Danny_1305 29 years old and buzzing for #Vanguard tomorrow. Can’t wait to run around destroying lobbies with my STG44 😍 29 years old and buzzing for #Vanguard tomorrow. Can’t wait to run around destroying lobbies with my STG44 😍

Next up is Sleight of Hand and Fully Loaded. The former gives you a faster reload time, and the latter will ensure you never run dry of ammo. That will keep you ripping enemies apart throughout an entire game.

Lastly, you will notice that there isn't a selection for an Optic. That choice is up to you. If you want to take the STG44 into Call of Duty: Vanguard as a longer-range weapon or a bit closer up, you have plenty of options.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer