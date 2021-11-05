The best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is already well-balanced in Call of Duty: Vanguard, leaving it open for various loadout styles.
Players can choose to make the STG44 a mobile beast or a straight-up shredding assault rifle. There are many possibilities with this weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
The best loadout for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard takes all of the above and wraps it into one fantastic set of attachments. It will keep the weapon balanced with high damage.
Absolutely fierce STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard
The best loadout for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard works for any playlist. It takes advantage of the weapon's quick time to kill and massive damage output, adding some help in the recoil department.
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Stock: VDD 27 Precision
- Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 20 Rnd
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fully Loaded
For recoil control and damage range upgrades, look no further than the F8 Stabilizer and VDD 760MM 05B. Essentially, this Call of Duty: Vanguard assault rifle will be a laser.
More recoil control comes from the VDD 27 Precision stock with a bonus in the form of ADS speed. Then you have the underbarrel and magazine attachments that play off of each other.
The M1941 Handstop improves recoil and counteracts the .30 Russian Short 20 Rnd. Overall, the two of them together will provide a boost to damage velocity and range.
For the ammo type, choose Lengthened to increase the bullet velocity further for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Keep the recoil improvements coming with the Stippled Grip attachment.
Next up is Sleight of Hand and Fully Loaded. The former gives you a faster reload time, and the latter will ensure you never run dry of ammo. That will keep you ripping enemies apart throughout an entire game.
Lastly, you will notice that there isn't a selection for an Optic. That choice is up to you. If you want to take the STG44 into Call of Duty: Vanguard as a longer-range weapon or a bit closer up, you have plenty of options.
