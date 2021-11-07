Best Call of Duty: Vanguard settings for PC

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest entry in Call of Duty's most awarded long-running first-person shooter franchise. Based on the theme of the Second World War, Vanguard goes back to the roots of the original titles of the franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard includes both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, allowing high-end graphic cards to get more frames at higher resolution. These features set the game to a lower resolution, helping to increase performance while giving the appearance of a higher resolution. Better performance will help you get those killstreaks while using some of the best loadouts.

Although Call of Duty: Vanguard has some lenient system requirements, the best settings for various systems are suggested below.

Explore these PC settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Graphic settings for low-end systems

The settings suggested below are best for the systems that fall between the minimum and the recommended hardware. The main focus here is to reach a steady 60 FPS without much loss in the visual quality of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: Monitor’s refresh rate (60hz, 144hz, or higher)

V-Sync: Off

Framerate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Similar to monitor’s refresh rate (60, 144, or higher)

Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Display Resolution: Monitor’s base resolution

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Focused Mode: Off

Focused Mode Opacity: 0

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Quality Settings for low-end systems (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Quality

Global Quality

Render Resolution: 100

VRAM Usage Target: 80%

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Particle Quality Level: Medium

Particle Resolution: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off

Tesselation: Off

Level of Detail: Low

Level of Detail Distance Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality Level: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Sun Shadow Cascades: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Off

Spot Cache Size: Off

Cache Sun Shadows: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Particle Lighting: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: Off

GTAO: Low

Screen Space Reflection: Low

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Filmic Strength: 0

Gameplay

Field of View: 95-105

ADS Field of View: Affected

Camera Movement: Least (50%)

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Settings for high-end systems

The settings suggested below are best for some of the beefiest systems that involve the RTX 20 series or 30 series graphic cards. The main focus here is to reach a balance of respectable frames while maintaining the visual quality of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor

Refresh Rate: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165)

Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Off

Framerate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165)

Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Display Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440)

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Focused Mode: Off

Focused Mode Opacity: 0

Display Adapter: Your graphics card

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Quality settings for high-end systems (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Quality

Global Quality

Render Resolution: 100

VRAM Usage Target: 90%

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Particle Quality Level: Medium

Particle Resolution: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Tesselation: Nearby Only

Level of Detail: High

Level of Detail Distance Quality: High

Volumetric Quality Level: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

Sun Shadow Cascades: Medium

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache Size: Medium

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Particle Lighting: High

Ambient Occlusion: Off

GTAO: Medium

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Filmic Strength: 0

Gameplay

Field of View: 110-120

ADS Field of View: Affected

Camera Movement: Least (50%)

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

While these were some of the best settings for PC, the ideal settings for consoles can be found here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

