Best Call of Duty: Vanguard settings for PC

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest entry in Call of Duty's most awarded long-running first-person shooter franchise. Based on the theme of the Second World War, Vanguard goes back to the roots of the original titles of the franchise.
Call of Duty: Vanguard includes both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, allowing high-end graphic cards to get more frames at higher resolution. These features set the game to a lower resolution, helping to increase performance while giving the appearance of a higher resolution. Better performance will help you get those killstreaks while using some of the best loadouts.
Although Call of Duty: Vanguard has some lenient system requirements, the best settings for various systems are suggested below.
Explore these PC settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard
Graphic settings for low-end systems
The settings suggested below are best for the systems that fall between the minimum and the recommended hardware. The main focus here is to reach a steady 60 FPS without much loss in the visual quality of Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: Monitor’s refresh rate (60hz, 144hz, or higher)
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Similar to monitor’s refresh rate (60, 144, or higher)
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Display Resolution: Monitor’s base resolution
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Focused Mode: Off
- Focused Mode Opacity: 0
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Render Resolution: 100
- VRAM Usage Target: 80%
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
- Particle Quality Level: Medium
- Particle Resolution: Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off
- Tesselation: Off
- Level of Detail: Low
- Level of Detail Distance Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality Level: Low
Shadow and Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Sun Shadow Cascades: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Off
- Spot Cache Size: Off
- Cache Sun Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Particle Lighting: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- GTAO: Low
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
Post Processing Effects
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Filmic Strength: 0
Gameplay
- Field of View: 95-105
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Settings for high-end systems
The settings suggested below are best for some of the beefiest systems that involve the RTX 20 series or 30 series graphic cards. The main focus here is to reach a balance of respectable frames while maintaining the visual quality of Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor
- Refresh Rate: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165)
- Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Off
- Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Your monitor’s refresh rate (e.g 165)
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Display Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440)
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Focused Mode: Off
- Focused Mode Opacity: 0
- Display Adapter: Your graphics card
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Render Resolution: 100
- VRAM Usage Target: 90%
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
- Particle Quality Level: Medium
- Particle Resolution: Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Tesselation: Nearby Only
- Level of Detail: High
- Level of Detail Distance Quality: High
- Volumetric Quality Level: Low
Shadow and Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Sun Shadow Cascades: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache Size: Medium
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- GTAO: Medium
Post Processing Effects
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Filmic Strength: 0
Gameplay
- Field of View: 110-120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
While these were some of the best settings for PC, the ideal settings for consoles can be found here.
Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
This article reflects the opinions of the writer.