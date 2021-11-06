The best console settings in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players should definitely get the right settings before they hop on multiplayer or campaign.

Experienced Call of Duty players will know how many annoyances come with poor settings. Sensitivity is always an issue with Call of Duty games. There are other common issues like sprint canceling, slide control, dash control, etc. Graphics optimization is also important, so that enemies are easier to see.

How can Call of Duty: Vanguard players optimize their gameplay?

For Controller Settings, players will want to input these:

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 8

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.70

Custom Sensitivity Zoom: Off

Vertical Aim on ground, vehicles and air vehicles: Standard

Aim Response Curve Time: Standard

Weapon Fire Threshold: Off

Controller Vibration: Off

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Steady Aim): 1.00

Stick Layout Preset: Standard

Controller Orientation: Up

ADS Stick Swap: Off

L2 and R2 Button Min Input Deadzones: 8

Left and Right Stick Min Input Deadzones: 4

Left and Right Stick Max Input Deadzones: 99

Players should also use these Gameplay Settings before playing:

Target Aim Assist: On

Target Aim Assist Mode: Default

ADS Aim Assist: On

Mantle Stance Queuing: On

Automatic Sprint: Off

Auto Move Forward: Off

Sprint Cancels Reload: On

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Depleted Fire Weapon Switch: On

Blind Fire: On

Slide Behavior: Tap

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

ADS and Equipment Behavior: Hold

Much of the Graphics Setting comes down to personal preference. A good rule of thumb to follow when adjusting brightness is to set it to 50, and from there, play around with it until a good brightness is shown. Same goes for Field of View, although 100 is a good place to start.

World Motion Blur, Weapon Motion Blur and Depth of Field should all be off. On Demand Texture Streaming should also be on, unless the player experiences difficulties.

Finally, Call of Duty: Vanguard players will want to use these Interface Settings:

Server Latency: Shown

Packet Loss: Shown

Telementary Lable Size: Smaller

Mini Map Shape: Square

Crosshair Bobbing: Off

Settings eventually come down to a player's personal choice. Through consistent practice and gameplay, players can find the right settings to go with their style.

