The best console settings in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players should definitely get the right settings before they hop on multiplayer or campaign.
Experienced Call of Duty players will know how many annoyances come with poor settings. Sensitivity is always an issue with Call of Duty games. There are other common issues like sprint canceling, slide control, dash control, etc. Graphics optimization is also important, so that enemies are easier to see.
How can Call of Duty: Vanguard players optimize their gameplay?
For Controller Settings, players will want to input these:
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 8
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.70
- Custom Sensitivity Zoom: Off
- Vertical Aim on ground, vehicles and air vehicles: Standard
- Aim Response Curve Time: Standard
- Weapon Fire Threshold: Off
- Controller Vibration: Off
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Steady Aim): 1.00
- Stick Layout Preset: Standard
- Controller Orientation: Up
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- L2 and R2 Button Min Input Deadzones: 8
- Left and Right Stick Min Input Deadzones: 4
- Left and Right Stick Max Input Deadzones: 99
Players should also use these Gameplay Settings before playing:
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Target Aim Assist Mode: Default
- ADS Aim Assist: On
- Mantle Stance Queuing: On
- Automatic Sprint: Off
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Sprint Cancels Reload: On
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Depleted Fire Weapon Switch: On
- Blind Fire: On
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- ADS and Equipment Behavior: Hold
Much of the Graphics Setting comes down to personal preference. A good rule of thumb to follow when adjusting brightness is to set it to 50, and from there, play around with it until a good brightness is shown. Same goes for Field of View, although 100 is a good place to start.
World Motion Blur, Weapon Motion Blur and Depth of Field should all be off. On Demand Texture Streaming should also be on, unless the player experiences difficulties.
Finally, Call of Duty: Vanguard players will want to use these Interface Settings:
- Server Latency: Shown
- Packet Loss: Shown
- Telementary Lable Size: Smaller
- Mini Map Shape: Square
- Crosshair Bobbing: Off
Settings eventually come down to a player's personal choice. Through consistent practice and gameplay, players can find the right settings to go with their style.
