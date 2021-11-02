×
All multiplayer weapons coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard at launch

More weapons are bound to appear during the launch. (Image via Activision)
Daniel Wenerowicz
ANALYST
Modified Nov 02, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard is less than a week away from release, and players are already itching to find out which weapons will appear in the World War II shooter. While there can't be much deviation from the time period, each World War II-based Call of Duty tends to change the weapons that are used.

Many of the weapons that will appear in Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer have already been confirmed. However, there are still some weapons in many categories that are a mystery. Until launch, it's entirely possible that those will remain hidden, but the confirmed weapons have so far narrowed those possibilities.

Confirmed multiplayer weapons for the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch

The weapons that will be listed below for Vanguard have either been used in the beta, or caught in similar footage. It's important to note that a handful of additional weapons are set to appear on launch as well, for Vanguard and Warzone.

Assault Rifles in Vanguard

  • STG44
  • BAR
  • ITRA Burst
  • NZ-41
  • Volk

Submachine Guns in Vanguard

  • MP40
  • Sten
  • M1928
  • PPSH-41
  • Type 100

Light Machine Guns in Vanguard

  • DP27
  • MG42
  • Bren
  • Type 11

Shotguns in Vanguard

  • Auto-Loading shotgun
  • Revolving

Sniper Rifle in Vanguard

  • 3-Line Rifle
  • Kar98k
  • Type 99

Marksman Rifles in Vanguard

  • M1 Garand
  • G-43

Launchers in Vanguard

  • Panzerschrek

Pistols in Vanguard

  • Machine Pistol
  • 1911
  • RMC-30

Melee Weapons in Vanguard

  • Combat Knife
  • FS Fighting Knife

Some of the listed weapons above were unplayable in the previous alpha or beta tests for Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, there have been plenty of different trailers that have showcased all the different aspects of the new game. Eagle-eyed fans have been able to watch some of the trailers and spot World War II weapons in the footage .

More weapons are also guaranteed to appear once Call of Duty: Vanguard releases this month.

When does Call of Duty: Vanguard officially launch?

This week will see the official launch of Vanguard, which will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The official release date for Call of Duty: Vanguard is 5 November 2021. That date is on a Friday, and it gives players plenty of time to grind through the new game over the weekend.

By that point, they will know exactly which weapons are available in the base game. Having said that, more are bound to be released when Season 1 launches next month.

