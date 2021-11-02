All multiplayer weapons coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard at launch

Call of Duty: Vanguard is less than a week away from release, and players are already itching to find out which weapons will appear in the World War II shooter. While there can't be much deviation from the time period, each World War II-based Call of Duty tends to change the weapons that are used.

Many of the weapons that will appear in Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer have already been confirmed. However, there are still some weapons in many categories that are a mystery. Until launch, it's entirely possible that those will remain hidden, but the confirmed weapons have so far narrowed those possibilities.

Confirmed multiplayer weapons for the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch

The weapons that will be listed below for Vanguard have either been used in the beta, or caught in similar footage. It's important to note that a handful of additional weapons are set to appear on launch as well, for Vanguard and Warzone.

Assault Rifles in Vanguard

STG44

BAR

ITRA Burst

NZ-41

Volk

Submachine Guns in Vanguard

MP40

Sten

M1928

PPSH-41

Type 100

Light Machine Guns in Vanguard

DP27

MG42

Bren

Type 11

Shotguns in Vanguard

Auto-Loading shotgun

Revolving

Sniper Rifle in Vanguard

3-Line Rifle

Kar98k

Type 99

Marksman Rifles in Vanguard

M1 Garand

G-43

Launchers in Vanguard

Panzerschrek

Pistols in Vanguard

Machine Pistol

1911

RMC-30

Melee Weapons in Vanguard

Combat Knife

FS Fighting Knife

Some of the listed weapons above were unplayable in the previous alpha or beta tests for Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, there have been plenty of different trailers that have showcased all the different aspects of the new game. Eagle-eyed fans have been able to watch some of the trailers and spot World War II weapons in the footage .

More weapons are also guaranteed to appear once Call of Duty: Vanguard releases this month.

When does Call of Duty: Vanguard officially launch?

This week will see the official launch of Vanguard, which will be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The official release date for Call of Duty: Vanguard is 5 November 2021. That date is on a Friday, and it gives players plenty of time to grind through the new game over the weekend.

By that point, they will know exactly which weapons are available in the base game. Having said that, more are bound to be released when Season 1 launches next month.

