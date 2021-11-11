Call of Duty streamer gets caught cheating, decides to expose other streamers who use cheats as well

Popular Call of Duty streamer ShivGTK was recently caught cheating while he was playing in a Vanguard S&D tournament. The player was exposed by Call of Duty League (CDL) pros and was taken action against. However, ShivGTK has subsequently revealed the names of several other streamers, many of whom are popular within the Call of Duty community, who cheated while playing several titles in the franchise, right from the Black Ops Cold War days.
However, there is obviously quite a bit of suspicion regarding the truth in his claims.
ShivGTK reveals the names of other Call of Duty streamers who have allegedly been cheating
During a November 7 tournament, a group of relatively unknown streamers caught the attention of CDL pros when they beat the renowned OpTic 3-2 during a match with ease. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that one of their players, ShivGTK, was using hacks during the tournament.
This revelation led to ShivGTK and his squad being disqualified from the tournament. However, Shiv decided to take other players down with him, as he leaked the names of several Call of Duty players, accusing them of having cheated ever since Black Ops Cold War was released.
Members of the popular esports organization FaZe also confirmed these claims, suggesting that they had been saying that Shiv had been cheating for quite some time now, but he denied those claims.
Others in the community too bashed the streamer for his actions, suggesting that he was in the wrong not only for cheating but also for trying to drag other players down with him.
Call of Duty Vanguard has only been out for a few days now, and hackers and cheaters are already bombarding the game. Many players have announced that they have already encountered cheaters within the latest iteration in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, after its release on November 5, 2021. Hopefully, things will begin to look better after releasing the franchise's anti-cheat, Ricochet, which is set to be released worldwide in December 2021.