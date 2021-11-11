Call of Duty streamer gets caught cheating, decides to expose other streamers who use cheats as well

Popular Call of Duty streamer ShivGTK was recently caught cheating while he was playing in a Vanguard S&D tournament. The player was exposed by Call of Duty League (CDL) pros and was taken action against. However, ShivGTK has subsequently revealed the names of several other streamers, many of whom are popular within the Call of Duty community, who cheated while playing several titles in the franchise, right from the Black Ops Cold War days.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky CoD streamer @ShivGTK was exposed for hacking tonight and has decided in response to expose a supposed list of cheaters since Cold War… CoD streamer @ShivGTK was exposed for hacking tonight and has decided in response to expose a supposed list of cheaters since Cold War… https://t.co/7TRzdQ5la3

However, there is obviously quite a bit of suspicion regarding the truth in his claims.

ShivGTK reveals the names of other Call of Duty streamers who have allegedly been cheating

During a November 7 tournament, a group of relatively unknown streamers caught the attention of CDL pros when they beat the renowned OpTic 3-2 during a match with ease. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that one of their players, ShivGTK, was using hacks during the tournament.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Twitter quality sucks so a link to the twitch clip will be posted as a reply to this tweet. Here's 100% proof that @ShivGTK was using walls and got caught cheating in a #Vanguard $7,000 SND tournament tonight.Twitter quality sucks so a link to the twitch clip will be posted as a reply to this tweet. Here's 100% proof that @ShivGTK was using walls and got caught cheating in a #Vanguard $7,000 SND tournament tonight.Twitter quality sucks so a link to the twitch clip will be posted as a reply to this tweet. https://t.co/uspA4wsu9S

This revelation led to ShivGTK and his squad being disqualified from the tournament. However, Shiv decided to take other players down with him, as he leaked the names of several Call of Duty players, accusing them of having cheated ever since Black Ops Cold War was released.

Members of the popular esports organization FaZe also confirmed these claims, suggesting that they had been saying that Shiv had been cheating for quite some time now, but he denied those claims.

FaZe 2Pac @x2Pac_ThuGLorD I knew this kid was cheating since the beginning of cold war. Kid went from getting 6-0d every tourney to magically winning. Cost me $1000s, I'm pissed. I knew this kid was cheating since the beginning of cold war. Kid went from getting 6-0d every tourney to magically winning. Cost me $1000s, I'm pissed.

FaZe 2Pac @x2Pac_ThuGLorD @ShivGTK did you cheat in this tourney? I accused you of cheating every single day. you beat me in semis and finals of so many huge tourneys and you would dm me literal books saying you were legit and you wanted me to play with you too prove it, and every time I did I never @ShivGTK did you cheat in this tourney? I accused you of cheating every single day. you beat me in semis and finals of so many huge tourneys and you would dm me literal books saying you were legit and you wanted me to play with you too prove it, and every time I did I never

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS The CoD SnD community… By far the worst group I’ve ever been apart of. Home to some of the dirtiest little creatures on the internet. Cheaters, booters, hackers - Anything for a buck. Steer clear lads! 🐀🧀 The CoD SnD community… By far the worst group I’ve ever been apart of. Home to some of the dirtiest little creatures on the internet. Cheaters, booters, hackers - Anything for a buck. Steer clear lads! 🐀🧀

Others in the community too bashed the streamer for his actions, suggesting that he was in the wrong not only for cheating but also for trying to drag other players down with him.

Luc @Luc_128_ @ShivGTK Lol shameless for cheating in a video game then snitching on others @ShivGTK Lol shameless for cheating in a video game then snitching on others

Michael @Michael65279366 @ModernWarzone @ShivGTK Cheating is getting so bad because there is no real repercussions for it. Anyone caught cheating should be fined. @ModernWarzone @ShivGTK Cheating is getting so bad because there is no real repercussions for it. Anyone caught cheating should be fined.

Doug Censor Martin @Censor People like @ShivGTK are so sad to me. Cheating in tournaments and literally changing the trajectory of players careers. Super disappointed that this is something the COD community has to deal with in 2021. People like @ShivGTK are so sad to me. Cheating in tournaments and literally changing the trajectory of players careers. Super disappointed that this is something the COD community has to deal with in 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty Vanguard has only been out for a few days now, and hackers and cheaters are already bombarding the game. Many players have announced that they have already encountered cheaters within the latest iteration in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, after its release on November 5, 2021. Hopefully, things will begin to look better after releasing the franchise's anti-cheat, Ricochet, which is set to be released worldwide in December 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar