Top 5 streamers to watch for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is still a fresh game, but some of the world's top streamers have been showing off their skills.

Every time a new Call of Duty title releases, major streamers dive into the game and create some incredible content for their viewers to enjoy. Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different.

One can find popular streamers and professional players showcasing Call of Duty: Vanguard in its early days. There is no lack of streams going live for this game, but only a handful can be called the best.

5 of the top streamers to watch for Call of Duty: Vanguard

5) Shotzzy

The recently revealed OpTic Texas CDL team has a player by the name of Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro. He is a 2020 COD World Champion, MVP, and 2018 Halo World Champion. Players can find him streaming some of the early tournaments of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

4) Aydan

Aydan "Aydan" Conrad is a former professional Fortnite player who is currently a contracted content creator for the New York Subliners. He made the switch to Warzone and jumped on the Call of Duty: Vanguard train when it was released. This is a player that will provide plenty of enjoyable content.

3) Dr Disrespect

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, better known as Dr Disrespect, is one of the most well known streamers on the planet. He streams a variety of BR games with a focus on Warzone, but has played plenty of Call of Duty: Vanguard since launch.

This stream won't provide tutorials on how to play like a pro. Dr Disrespect's stream is one of pure entertainment, filled with violence, speed, and momentum.

2) Scump

Seth "Scump" Abner is another Call of Duty esports player for OpTic Texas. He is one of the longest tenured pros in the scene right now and is showing no signs of stopping. Watch him play Call of Duty: Vanguard live on stream and players are guaranteed to learn a thing or two.

1) TimTheTatman

Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar recently joined Complexity Gaming as a streamer and co-owner. After he switched to streaming on YouTube, his career took off even further. Often found playing with Dr Disrespect, Tim is as entertaining as it gets.

If players want to laugh, cry, and scream at some Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay, that's where they'll want to be.

