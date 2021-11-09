Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign Missions - Full list of missions for the story mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, is the latest iteration of the decade-old annualized first-person military franchise. After the geopolitical espionage in Modern Warfare and the twist-filled, thrilling tension of the Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard takes the series back to its root, the Second World War era.

Developed on the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare, Vanguard is the second Call of Duty game by Sledgehammer Games based on one of the darkest periods of human history, the Second World War. The title delivers a strong narrative set behind enemy lines to take down the Fourth Reich.

The Campaign of Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players behind the enemy lines to face the Fourth Reich

Similar to Sledgehammer’s previous endeavor into the Second World War, 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, Vanguard also takes a character-first approach, and rather than telling a grand story, dives deep into the back story of the protagonists.

From flying a bomber plane to sniping in the cold weather of Stalingrad, Call of Duty: Vanguard has many unique missions. The campaign follows a group of special forces operatives on their mission to take Down the Fourth Reich and jump across time to tell their story across the nine main missions. From Phoenix to The Fourth Reich, here are the nine mainline story missions for Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign.

Phoenix

Operation Tonga

Stalingrad

The Battle of Midway

Numa Numa Trail

Lady Nightingale

The Rats of Tobruk

The Battle of El Alamein

The Fourth Reich

As is the tradition with all Call of Duty campaigns, the level of difficulty for each mission increases as the player progresses. Considering a couple of restarts to balance the increase in difficulty, an average playthrough of the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign takes anywhere from 6 to 8 hours and provides players with a solid fun experience in the backdrop of the Second World War.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar