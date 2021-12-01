"You're an idiot": Dr Disrespect trolls TimTheTatman by inviting him for a game of COD Warzone

Dr DisRespect recently took to Twitter to briefly share the kind of banter he regularly has with TimTheTatman. The conversation started with Dr DisRespect asking the streamer if they could stream COD Warzone together. When he agreed, Doc played hard to get.

The conversation ended with TimTheTatman calling Doc an "idiot."

"Ur an idiot"

Dr DisRespect shares a glimpse of his banter with TimTheTatman

Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatman are a beloved duo in the COD Warzone community. The streamers recently resumed playing together after TimTheTatman jumped ship from Twitch to YouTube Gaming. Since then, the pair have streamed together routinely, along with the likes of CouRageJD and DrLupo. However, fans love to see the banter that goes on between Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatman.

Followers can often see Dr DisRespect joking about carrying Tim in all Warzone games the two play together. However, it was fun to see that the banter continues off stream as well, even when the two are simply texting.

The interaction left Doc's community in splits and comments kept pouring in on the Twitter thread.

Florencio @Florenc09022565 @drdisrespect @timthetatman Doc is both offering and playing hard to get, think about it 🤔 @drdisrespect @timthetatman Doc is both offering and playing hard to get, think about it 🤔

JuicerLivNup @JuicerLivNup @drdisrespect @timthetatman Best duo in the business...perfect combination... Docs amazing content creation and timthetatman over the hill comedy entertainment. Both are amazing and I really appreciate your time in providing an only @YouTubeGaming experience! @drdisrespect @timthetatman Best duo in the business...perfect combination... Docs amazing content creation and timthetatman over the hill comedy entertainment. Both are amazing and I really appreciate your time in providing an only @YouTubeGaming experience!

Doc's fans carried on with his joke in the comments section as well. The memes and comments kept rolling in.

Chad Cohen @chadcohen_ @drdisrespect @timthetatman When you said you’ll think about, basically you’re thinking about if your gonna carry Timmy in Warzone all day with 20-30 plus kill MINIMUM 👌🏻 @drdisrespect @timthetatman When you said you’ll think about, basically you’re thinking about if your gonna carry Timmy in Warzone all day with 20-30 plus kill MINIMUM 👌🏻

Anxiety x @Anxietyx7 @drdisrespect @timthetatman You two are always a funny combo though can’t deny it, it’s all love for you guys over here.💚 @drdisrespect @timthetatman You two are always a funny combo though can’t deny it, it’s all love for you guys over here.💚

Dr DisRespect is deeply committed to his friendship with TimTheTatman

In a recent instance showing how much Doc enjoys streaming with TimTheTatman, the Two-Time explained that he does not play Apex Legends on livestream because his fellow streamers like TimTheTatman and ZLaner do not enjoy playing the game. He said he would love to stream Apex Legends and loves playing the game, but he cannot stream it because nobody plays it on YouTube.

Doc and TimTheTatman indeed share one of the most wholesome yet funny friendships on the internet.

Edited by Srijan Sen