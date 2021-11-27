Dr DisRespect reveals why he doesn't play Apex Legends on livestream

Fans of Dr Disrespect love watching him grind any battle royale title on his livestream. However, the Two-Time hasn't been spending as much time playing Apex Legends while streaming.

On a recent livestream, the Call of Duty aficionado explained the real reason why he refrains from playing Apex Legends, despite enjoying the title a lot.

Dr DisRespect quite frankly stated that it was simply because none of his other co-streamer enjoyed playing the title.

Dr DisRespect cannot play Apex Legends on livestream since his co-streamers don't

Ever since TimTheTatman shifted to YouTube streaming, Dr DisRespect can mostly be seen going live with him. At other times, the latter usually plays with ZLaner.

Naturally, if both of his co-streamers do not enjoy playing a certain title, the chances of Doc playing it on his livestream are also quite slim. This is exactly what has happened with Apex Legends and Dr DisRespect.

The Two-Time stated that while he enjoys playing Apex Legends, he cannot do so on stream because TimTheTatman does not really enjoy the title, while ZLaner is more of a Call of Duty fan.

"I loved the Apex grind on the new map. It's unfortunate that Timmy doesn't ever want to play it. And then Z, you know, he's a Call of Duty guy, he's into Halo, I don't know."

Apex Legends is a far more popular title among streamers on Twitch. Unfortunately, Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban deters him from playing the title with the platform's creators as well. This may have been one of the many downsides of Doc's mysterious Twitch ban, which took place over two years ago.

Since then, Doc has expressed his resentment towards the platform's decision several times, sharing how the ban crippled his streaming future. However, he has gone on to build his empire on YouTube.

Although the streamer is currently ruling over YouTube with his Call of Duty and other battle royale title gameplay streams, there's no denying that he is missing out on playing Apex Legends due to these unavoidable circumstances. Had his Twitch ban been revoked, the streamer could have enjoyed the title with his co-streamers on the purple platform.

