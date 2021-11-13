Dr Disrespect cites Twitch as a "purple snake" and claims his mysterious ban has caused "insane defamation"

Dr Disrespect and his infamous ban from Twitch remains a matter of much discussion even though a year has passed since it happened. While the reason for the ban has remained shrouded in mystery for as long as fans can remember, Doc has claimed it has caused “insane defamation” to his image.

The real reason behind the removal of his Twitch channel hasn't surfaced, at least publicly. However, the Two-Time stated a couple of months ago how the ban landed him on a sticky wicket and resulted in him losing a massive chunk of his earnings.

Dr Disrespect gets shadowbanned by EA and states how he's on a list

Fans already know that he's suing the purple platform for his infamous ban. Be that as it may, he delved deeper into the matter during his recent November 12 stream.

After stating how he had been shadowbanned by EA, he proceeded:

“I’m on a list. That’s just touching the [surface]. Since the purple snake, scummy, ban, we have taken a hit on so many different things behind the scenes, champs. There’s a reason why Activision doesn’t do a Call of Duty partner [stream],” he said. “All of the stuff we did with EA, y’know. The connections. The relationships we had built over the years…”

Earlier, Dr Disrespect was an integral part of several major launches, including the release of Call of Duty, Battlefield and other titles. Sadly, his roles as a creator and partner were revoked, causing him to lose tons of opportunities.

Dr Disrespect lashes out at EA

The Doc didn't hold back and called out partners at EA to cut ties with him as soon as he defected to YouTube Gaming.

Dr Disrespect added:

"So much defamation related to the ban that we’ve had to deal with, it’s insane. To not be involved with the Battlefield launch. First off, it’s been a year and a half. EA – don’t be pathetic. You’re talking about the two-time, back to back. I’m looking at trophies right over my left shoulder. Don’t be so pathetic and scared to death, holy s**t. It’s embarrassing.”

Dr Disrespect is one of the finest streamers on the internet right now and despite the color of the platform, he has created tons of memorable moments.

It remains to be seen whether his ties with EA will improve in the coming months. But for now, Dr Disrepect has blamed Twitch for his loss.

