Dr DisRespect challenges Tfue in Apex Legends, offers an insane reward

Dr DisRespect is famous for the various challenges that he issues to popular streamers and gamers. The most recent star to receive a #DocChallenge is Fortnite legend Turner 'Tfue' Tenney, who has been issued an Apex Legends challenge by the Two-Time.

As a reward, Dr DisRespect has offered "a rare, fully framed, museum graded signed Doc vest."

Dr Disrespect @drdisrespect



Hey Tfue, get a RANKED WIN WITH MAX RP within the next 3 games on Apex, I'm sending you a rare, fully framed, museum graded signed Doc vest. Value = Unlimited.



You accept? I'm issuing an official #DocChallenge to @TTfue right now.Hey Tfue, get a RANKED WIN WITH MAX RP within the next 3 games on Apex, I'm sending you a rare, fully framed, museum graded signed Doc vest. Value = Unlimited.You accept? I'm issuing an official #DocChallenge to @TTfue right now.Hey Tfue, get a RANKED WIN WITH MAX RP within the next 3 games on Apex, I'm sending you a rare, fully framed, museum graded signed Doc vest. Value = Unlimited.You accept? https://t.co/TUEqc0eADd

The last few #DocChallenges have been extremely memorable, featuring the likes of Scump and TimTheTatman. Naturally, fans are hyped to see this challenge go down.

Dr DisRespect issues an official #DocChallenge to Fortnite legend Tfue

Dr DisRespect's challenge states that Tfue has to win the next three Ranked matches he plays in Apex Legends with maximum RP. If he succeeds, he will win the legendary #DocChallenge reward - a framed, signed, museum graded Doc vest.

Dr DisRespect shares a love-hate relationship with Apex Legends (Image via Clutch Points)

Fans are hyped for Tfue to take up the challenge. However, the former Fortnite legend is yet to respond to this challenge issued by the Call of Duty star.

It would be interesting to see if Tfue accepts the challenge, since his fans are convinced he can complete it with ease. However, there's no denying that it would be insane to watch this challenge take on a life of its own.

Dr DisRespect's response to Apex Legends has always been a mixed one, as the Two-Time has called it "boring" on numerous occasions.

Furthermore, the streamer has also expressed his dislike for the controller aim assist feature, making it clear that he believes the feature ruins the gameplay experience for everyone.

However, he also keeps coming back to the title, and streams every season of Apex Legends. In fact, he recently streamed the latest season of the same with his fellow Call of Duty streamer, TimTheTatman.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He seems to share a love-hate relationship with the title, much like his equation with Call of Duty: Warzone. However, Tfue's response to the #DocChallenge issued to him is much awaited by fans and streamers alike.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan