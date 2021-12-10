Dr Disrespect "curious" to try out Fortnite Chapter 3 after yet another devastating run with Warzone

After spending countless hours grinding Warzone's new map, Dr Disrespect has expressed interest in Fortnite Chapter 3, stating how he's “very curious” to check out the new chapter.

Doc has a close association with the Call of Duty franchise and is often found streaming Warzone late into the night.

Naturally, when the new Warzone map Caldera dropped, "Two-Time" was keen to check it out. However, Dr Disrespect expressed his dismay over the map and described it as "dull" and "boring", and claimed he moved ever closer to uninstalling the title and jumping ship to Battlefield 2042.

While Dr Disrespect's rant about Warzone isn't uncommon, what surprised fans was his sudden interest in Fortnite Chapter 3, which came out just a few days back.

Dr Disrespect wants to bag some solo wins in Fortnite and is curious to see how the title works

The 39-year-old expressed several concerns with Caldera during his December 9, 2021 stream. He seemed pretty frustrated with the new map and stated how it made him want to switch to greener pastures.

Although Doc has also been streaming Valorant on and off for a while now, Fortnite's mention was surprising even to his most loyal patrons.

Here's what Dr Disrespect said:

“I was thinking of checking out Fortnite tomorrow. I know. Stop laughing, guys. No, no, no. Guys. Champs. Come back! Part of me that wants to play the new map. Solo experience, man. Get a couple of solo wins on the new map. I’m actually very curious to see how this game plays solo-wise. I feel like it would have a good solo experience.”

Interestingly, he pointed out how running into hackers could be a problem. On the flip side, Dr Disrespect stated that hackers don't invade solo queues. Instead, they go in for "big numbers" in three four-man squads.

However, Doc stated that he needs to be careful of stream-snipers and described them as "chubby-cheeked, desperate, no-life jobless unathletic... idiots".

Fortnite Chapter 3 came out a few days back after months of leaks. The new chapter has added several new twists to the game, which, according to several in the community, was past its prime.

The Battle Pass has been upgraded and new weapons and POIs have been added as well. Much like previous chapters and seasons, Fortnite Chapter 3 has kicked off with a collaboration with Spider-Man.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee