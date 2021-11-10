Dr Disrespect hits back at viewers criticizing his merchandise quality

During a recent live-stream, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV hit back at a viewer who claimed that his merchandise quality was substandard. As with many popular content creators, he sells a range of merchandise on his official website. His fanbase, dubbed “The Champions Club”, is one of the most loyal streamer communities around.

Dr Disrespect was about to join a Call of Duty: Vanguard match when one of his viewers claimed that he spent $250 on merchandise that turned out to be of “garbage quality”. As expected, the YouTube streamer immediately hit back and went on an angry rant against the viewer.

Dr Disrespect hits back at viewer who claimed his $250 sweaters were of “garbage quality”

During the live stream, one of Dr Disrespect’s Champions Club members claimed that they bought two sweaters for $250 from the streamer’s website. The viewer claimed that the sweaters turned out to be of “garbage quality.” However, the 39-year-old immediately hit back, claiming that the viewer was lying:

“Wrong d**kweed, you should do your f**king research. First of all, you are lying coz you are a baby champions club member who just joined. Now you’re trying to spread some sort of conspiracy in the chat. The VSM merch quality. There’s a reason why all of them are sold out.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

The streamer claimed that the viewer was simply trying to cause controversy, and to some extent, he could have a point. Dr Disrespect’s merchandise is reasonably priced, with a range of hoodies and sweaters available for around $50. The streamer also claimed that he had never received complaints from customers related to the quality of his merchandise:

“Second off, never heard that feedback ever regarding our merchandise. We have some of the tippity-top quality merchandise in the entire industry.”

Dr Disrespect was not done, and later said that he wanted the viewer “out of the Champions Club”. Needless to say, the Doc has a lot of faith in the quality of the merchandise that he sells online and was quite displeased when the viewer made the above claims.

The streamer went on to join a COD: Vanguard match following his rant and did not mention the incident again for the remainder of the live-stream.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee