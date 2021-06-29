Dr Disrespect takes internet by surprise after appearing at a Sun’s Game with Lil Wayne and Devin Booker

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV surprised the internet by attending game five of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Dr Disrespect attended the match with rapper Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Michael Carter, Jr., a hardcore LA Lakers fan. The Doc was in attendance at the Phoenix Suns Arena wearing his iconic character uniform.

With the Phoenix Suns making the Conference Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 NBA season, several new “bandwagon” franchise fans have emerged. It is unknown whether Dr Disrespect attended the match to support the Phoenix Suns.

However, Lil Wayne, known to be a hardcore Lakers fan, was probably in attendance because he was hoping to see his team’s city rivals lose to the Suns.

Dr Disrespect surprises netizens with appearance at Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers

In what turned out to be one of the more random photos to show up on social media, Dr Disrespect was clicked along with Devin Booker and Lil Wayne.

The LA Clippers, riding on a 41-point performance by Paul George, mounted a comeback and made the series 3-2 despite not having star player Kawhi Leonard.

Devin Booker, currently playing with a transparent facemask to cover his broken nose, finished with 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists and will now have his attention on game 6.

Many fans noticed Dr Disrespect in attendance during the match and could not help but react on social media. As seen in one of the clips, the streamer appeared pumped and could be seen mimicking basketball shots.

