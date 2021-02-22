"He's still unconscious as I write this" - Lil' Wayne reacts to superb Derrick Lewis' knockout

American rapper Lil' Wayne has told UFC President Dana White that he wants to watch Derrick Lewis' next performance live as MMA fans react to the Black Beast's brutal knockout over Curtis Blaydes.

Although Derrick Lewis was the underdog coming to the fight against Blaydes, the 36-year-old heavyweight veteran only needed one decisive punch to send his opponent unconscious to the canvas.

MMA fans and analysts reacted on Twitter to Derrick Lewis' ruthless uppercut that sent Blaydes to sleep. Lewis tied Vitor Belfort's record for the most knockout wins achieved by one fighter in the promotion's history with the victory, his 12th in that way.

One of the most active voices on social media was the rapper Lil' Wayne, who claimed a front-row seat to White for the next time Lewis is in the octagon.

"That man said [that it was] Herb Dean's fault! Man, slime is still unconscious as I write this!!! 'Bruh,' I [have] been telling you all about Derrick Lewis since [a way] back! Man, Dana [White], I told you I have to see that man live, 'bruh'!!!" said Lil' Wayne.

Dat man said dats herb dean fault!🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂

Man slime is still unconscious as I write dis!!! Bruh I been tellin y’all bout D Lewis since bak bak! Mannnnnn Dana I told u I gotta see dat man live bruh!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

"Slime walked off to "Wanna be a baller" after knocking son out! Pour up. I'm about to listen to that sh!t all night." said Lil' Wayne.

Slime walked off to “Wanna be a baller” after knokkin son out!🤦🏽‍♂️😂💪🏾👊🏾❗️❗️💯 pour up. I’m bout to listen to Dat sh!t all night😂👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, Derrick Lewis is likely to get a huge leap forward after defeating Blaydes, who is placed second on the list.

How was Derrick Lewis versus Curtis Blaydes?

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Lewis

The clash between giants Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes marked a UFC heavyweight bout that could define the division's future. The two had an eye in the next title fight as current champion Stipe Miocic gets ready to defend his belt from challenger Francis Ngannou.

No. 2 in the heavyweight rankings, Blaydes was seen as the favorite ahead of the fight, but oddsmakers were proven wrong when Derrick Lewis landed a solid uppercut to send Razor down.

Derrick Lewis continued to punch his opponent once he was unconscious, an attitude that generated criticism. The Black Beast defended himself by saying it was the referee's fault.

"Because his corner, his coaches was talking about, 'That was bullsh*t.' I was saying, 'that's not my fault, that's Herb Dean's fault.' I'm going to keep fighting until the referee pulls you off. That's with anyone. Same thing could happen to me. I'm going to just keep fighting until the referee says stop," Derrick Lewis said at the post-fight press conference.

The victory meant four consecutive wins for Derrick Lewis as he fast approaches a claim for the second title shot of his career. By beating Blaydes, he also tied Vitor Belfort's record of most knockout wins in the UFC - the "Black Beast" now holds 12 KO victories.