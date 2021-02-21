Watch: Derrick Lewis claims record for most knockouts in UFC with stunning uppercut KO of Curtis Blaydes

Derrick Lewis is now UFC's most decorated knockout artist of all time. 'The Black Beast' tied Vitor Belfort for the record of most knockout wins in UFC history with 12 KO/TKO wins under his belt.

With his knockout at #UFCVegas19, Derrick Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/1pyM0mwfhR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Lewis defeated Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 after landing a stinging uppercut that folded his opponent to the mat. You can watch the video below:

It was Blaydes who started the fight strong after he caught Lewis early in the first round. He had gained enough momentum in the second frame before Blaydes waded in for a takedown, and Lewis slept him with a vicious upper cut.

Both heavyweights were competing for a third spot in the title queue behind Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones. Blaydes and Lewis were expected to fight each other in November last year, however, the former tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him to pull out of the fight.

Derrick Lewis has now won four consecutive fights

Coming into the fight, Blaydes was riding a four-fight win streak, while Lewis was undefeated in his last three. The stakes were high in this heavyweight bout with the winner potentially being thrown into the mix of contenders who may go on to have a crack at the heavyweight strap.

With Lewis' win over Blaydes, he is likely to become the No.2 ranked heavyweight in the UFC, and would just have Francis Ngannou above him. After the title picture becomes clearer in the 265-pound division, Derrick Lewis could lay a claim to a heavyweight title shot.