Twitter responds with hilarious memes after Derrick Lewis knocks out Curtis Blaydes

Derrick Lewis recently pulled off a massive upset at Saturday's main event of UFC Fight Night that was held in Las Vegas.

The heavyweight MMA fighter was considered the underdog going into the bout, but that didn't stop him from coming out swinging. "The Black Beast" is now tied with Vitor Belfort for the most knockout wins in UFC history with 12 KO/TKO wins.

Fans could not get enough of the historic matchup and have flooded social media with memes.

Memes flood Twitter as Derrick Lewis knocks out Curtis Blaydes

When Derrick Lewis heard Curtis Blaydes wanted to wrestle #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/fiMpdJBhea — Demus (@TheScrapUp) February 21, 2021

me on derrick lewis fight weeks pic.twitter.com/gENIZ2FnkL — Stanky (@stankymma) February 16, 2021

Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis

after his 7th standing up for

takedown the 7th time pic.twitter.com/P0XV8hWvMx — Stanky (@stankymma) February 20, 2021

Derrick Lewis everytime his opponent gets him in a dominant position on the ground: #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/2ecyhyks0a — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) February 18, 2021

Derrick Lewis added an interesting anecdote during the post-match, where the MMA fighter dropped a reference to WWE legend "The Undertaker".

The situation in question was when the 36-year-old continued to strike a seemingly KO'd Curtis Blaydes before the referee intervened.

"I have to wait until the referee pulls you off of him because you never know what happens. Anything could happen. He could turn into The Undertaker and sit straight up and eat all of those shots. So, you just never know. You've got to keep going until the referee say, 'Hey, chill out.'"

Derrick Lewis is like: that shit you guys do is cool, but what if I knock you all unconscious before you're able to do it to me? pic.twitter.com/gWnfNw6afe — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis got Curtis Blaydes waking up right now like pic.twitter.com/9JjHJzy2wv — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) February 21, 2021

Curtis Blaydes when his takedowns are draining his energy and Derrick Lewis keeps just standing up with ease pic.twitter.com/5205MGd1Ke — FFJ MMA💎 (@fufujan1) February 20, 2021

The MMA community when Derrick Lewis flatlined Blaydes #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/hLBCGHBcsG — Mark ☘️🥃 (@ReaperActualXV) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis has been on a roll recently, winning four fights in a row. The fighter is looking to secure the world #2 spot after Francis Ngannou and is now responsible for breaking Curtis Blaydes' four-fight win streak.

As the dust settles over the colossal upset, fans are having a field day on social media with memes focused on the bout.

