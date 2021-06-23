“Go get a life:” Dr Disrespect believes stream snipers are worse than hackers in Warzone

COD Warzone is a hub for hackers who find it easy to use any hacks due to the lack of a functional anti-cheat system. While Raven Software and Activision manually block out hackers in numbers of thousands, every once in a while, these hackers return to the game with a new profile.

Some streamers have recently uploaded videos where hackers were banned live on stream. This raised some hopes that Warzone might be getting a working anti-cheat that will not allow any player with third-party software.

While most players would agree that the influx of hackers is the worst possible thing for any multiplayer game, Dr Disrespect has conflicting views. During a recent stream, he claimed that stream snipers are "worse than hackers" and ruin the experience more in Warzone.

Why Dr Disrespect thinks stream snipers are the worst thing in Warzone

Stream snipers watch live streams of content creators and try to match themselves in the same lobby to try and kill them by knowing their exact location from the stream. While many fans do it just for clout, some do it deliberately to make these streamers rage. Dr Disrespect became a victim of stream sniping recently, and he raged a lot on the issue.

“I mean, you’ve got no life, man. None. I couldn’t imagine being in your position, at home during the middle of the day, trying your absolute hardest to get into the same lobby as me. To use your monitor to follow all my moves, to look at me while you game."

While regular players do not have to face the wrath of stream snipers, popular content creators and influencers like Dr Disrespect are often irritated by such. It's understandable why one would rage in such a situation. This is why multiple streamers delay their streams and keep the delay time secret so that stream snipers cannot get the lobby timing correct.

The sad part is that stream snipers do not mess with the game. Hence, they cannot be banned from Warzone. However, Dr Disrespect immediately blocks such players from the recent players list, ensuring those individuals can never revisit his lobby.

