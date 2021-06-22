COD Warzone finally nerfs 'pay-to-win' Roze skin

COD Warzone has some of the most unique bugs to ever grace a multiplayer game. From weapons skins that deform mid-game to trucks helping players go under the map to shoot people, Warzone has everything. Perhaps the most infamous bug among all the ones players had to endure is the Roze skin invisibility.

The Roze skin was released back in the Modern Warfare days of 2020 and as soon as it came out, players realized there was something very wrong with it. Roze sports a very dark uniform with even her skin and eyes being blackened, giving a complete black uniformity to the whole character. It is similar to the Nikto skin in the game, only much darker.

However, the players soon realized that this skin has a pay-to-win factor and provides one with an undue advantage. The Roze skin was not visible in the dark, in fact, at times, it was completely invisible.

Therefore, players were hopelessly dying to opponents who started camping in dark corners with the skin. The video below is a perfect example of the havoc this skin created in Warzone at one point.

However, things may be changing for the better as new data reveals that the Roze skin has been heavily nerfed.

How good is the recent Roze nerf in Warzone?

TheXclusiveAce has uploaded a recent video where he spoke about the apparent nerf on Roze skin. In the video, it is clear that under the same lighting, players can now very easily spot the Roze skin.

The skin glows if the player spots it from a distance but visibility gradually reduces as they start approaching it. The distance from which the visibility starts to diminish is almost as close as 5 meters. Therefore, players can now easily spot the Roze skin from a distance.

Having said that, there is still a chance that players might not spot the skin in darkness, but that probability has lowered significantly. To shed more light on this step, watch the comparison video by TheXclusiveAce below.

This nerf is much needed and finally the Roze skin will stop being a pay-to-win item in Warzone. With this step, players will surely feel more empowered and less exploited due to one undue advantage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul