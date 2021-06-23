COD Warzone: How to get the Golden Gas Mask in Verdansk

COD Warzone has a number of secret items that players sometimes do not notice while engaging in the fast paced action of the game. Every season, Raven Software adds new content to the game which includes new weapons and new operator skins. However, being victorious on the battlefield requires a lot more than just good weapons.

The use of tactical equipment is very important in Warzone. With the gas closing in on the player's tail throughout the game, one of the most important items they can acquire is the gas mask.

Gas masks can be found in loot crates or can be purchased from buying stations. Normal gas masks allow players to stay in the toxic gas for a duration of 12 seconds without the player losing any health. However, the Golden Gas Mask provides the player immunity from the toxic gas for over 30 seconds and is quite rare to find on the map.

This extra time could be quite advantageous towards the end of the game and can even help players in being victorious. It is especially important during the final circle when the gas is all over the place and reducing health compromises the game for a player without a gas mask.

Where to find the Golden Gas Mask in season 4 of COD Warzone?

Normal versions of the gas mask can be found anywhere and they spawn randomly, however, with the start of season 4, the locations of the Golden Gas Masks seem to be constricted to one particular area, i.e., the Red Doors.

There are multiple Red Doors across the map and these doors teleport players instantly from one place to another. Once a player walks through a Red Door, they are teleported to a room on the other side of the map.

The room that they are dropped into is filled with items and crates that players can easily loot before leaving the room to continue the match. Players will find the Golden Gas Masks here, and other items like legendary weapons, UAVs and cash.

