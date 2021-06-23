How to watch the World Series of Warzone: times, streams and more

Call of Duty fans are not going to want to miss the climactic World Series of Warzone on June 22nd. Warzone enthusiasts have a feast for their eyes.

This event is going to feature many big names in Warzone, including premier players like Aydan, TimTheTatman, and others. Players from across the globe had the chance to qualify for this event as well.

Not only will money go out to the victor of this contest, but this will also count towards the Captains Cup, an event that is happening alongside this competition. And this is where fans can tune into the action.

Where and when to watch an ultimate Warzone competition

Fortunately for an event of such size, several Twitch channels will be streaming the World Series of Warzone. The Rivals channel will be sponsoring the event. Players can rest assured, though, that it will be covered on the channels of pronounced players like Aydan, Nadeshot and the like.

The first part of the event is the draft, held June 22nd at 2PM PST or 5PM EST.

After that, the custom lobbies will start up on June 23rd with the same start time as the draft: 2PM PST or 5PM EST.

While this event promises to be very entertaining, the format can be a little complex to follow, so here is a refresher. There will be four competitions: NA Trios, NA Duos, EU Trios, and EU Duos. The actual matches will essentially be kill races.

However, the kills will have a multiplier based on placement. The last remaining team standing in Verdansk will earn 2x to their kills. Every squad that finishes 2nd to 15th gets a 1.5 multiplier, and all other teams get no multiplier.

On top of the squad competitions will be the Captain’s Cup. This is a format where 5 captains do a snake draft of all the squads in the World Series of Warzone. Each captain will form their own squad, then draft the others.

So, when individuals score kills in the event, they score for both the Warzone match and the Captain’s Cup. The winner of the Captain's Cup will be the team with the highest score among their squads.

All five captains have been selected: Aydan, Dandangler, Nadeshot, Faze Swagg and TimTheTatman.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul