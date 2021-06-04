Call of Duty: Warzone world records for solos, duos and squads

World records in video games are always a huge way to brag, especially for players in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone doesn't have speedruns. There are simply ways for players to showcase their domination. Some players spend the majority of their day racking up kills and victories in the battle royale.

Only the elite can lay claim to some of the highest kills in a single game of Warzone, however. These are world records that will likely be broken at some point, but until then, the holders can rejoice.

Call of Duty: Warzone world record kills

Solos

61 kills solo quads... New PR and NEW Solo Quads World Record😤 pic.twitter.com/31qPXVDlVy — MuTeX (@FF_MuTeX) June 2, 2021

As of writing this, the record for the most solo kills in a game of Warzone belongs to a Twitch streamer. The streamer, named MuTeX was in a Quads lobby, but playing by his lonesome.

He racked up a wild amount of kills. 61 total kills were his by the end of the lobby. This included over 20,000 points of damage done throughout his journey to more than five dozen kills in Season 3.

Duos

The Call of Duty: Warzone record for most kills by a duo belongs to SuperEven and Newbzz. This took place on January 10th, 2021 and has yet to be replicated or bested.

This duo also entered a Quads lobby without filling their remaining teammate slots and netted 107 total kills. Many believe they exploited the game to reach a lower-skilled lobby, however, so take this how you will.

Trios

The current record for a trios squad in Warzone is 129 kills. The world record was set in January of 2021. The best part is that it took place in a standard Trios lobby, rather than a no-fill Quads lobby.

The record holders are dizi, xDaltt and DonLucky. Respectively, the trio racked up 42, 43 and 44 kills. The total of 129 may last within Call of Duty: Warzone trios for quite some time.

Quads

New Squad World Record of 162 kills w/ @ScummN, @Almxnd_ & @TBE_Newbzz in a $500 wager.



This will NEVER be broken... pic.twitter.com/iz0odzXq0e — Aydan (@aydan) March 5, 2021

Quads, also known as squads, is a standard Warzone lobby with four members on each team unless a group or solo player enters without filling. This world record sits as at a massive 162 kills.

March 5th, 2021 was the day this record was achieved by none other than Aydan, Almond, Newbz and FluffyHippo1927. The most impressive part is that it was done in a $500 wager.

