How to appear offline in Call of Duty: Warzone

As social a game as Warzone is, sometimes it can be a lot more refreshing to just play alone.

This could be for many reasons. Some players just get tired of team Warzone and want to grind solos. Other players concentrate better when teammates aren’t in their ear.

Solos can also be a way to work on certain skills since it incorporates different play than with teammates that can call out enemies or heal an injured player. Players can appear offline to avoid getting messages from friends to play, but the process is a little convoluted. Here is how to actually appear offline.

How to avoid messages from friends in Warzone

Warzone players won’t actually be able to change their online status from their console. This is because Warzone doesn’t use the console to determine online status.

Players will then need to go to the Activision website to change their status to offline. To do this, players can open the profile tab on Activision’s website. From there, they must search for their console (Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam). Players will then want to look for the Sign in Visible and then select none.

This will help players appear offline and discourage friends from sending messages. If players decide later on to appear online again, the process is simple. All they need to do is go back to the Sign in Visible section and select the friends button.

It is important to note that any Warzone players with competitive aspirations should get used to having teammates. The World Series of Warzone, an upcoming competition, will be played in the Duos and Trios format. Most other Warzone competitions are done in a similar fashion.

Playing with other people has lots of benefits. Other players may have more experience and be able to offer valuable bits of wisdom. Even though there are copious amounts of YouTube tutorials out there, there is no substitute for actual game experience. Other players may also have insight into the best weapons, best perks, etc.