Fortnite finally adds first-person POV in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 is receiving mostly positive reviews, and players have appreciated the amalgamation of the new and old in the Chapter 3 map. The old is mostly around the new map that has multiple Chapter 1 POIs and many more, which will be revealed in the coming eight weeks.

Tilted Towers, for example, is already on the map but is currently frozen under a pile of snow. There is a ton of snow on the map, but it will slowly melt and reveal a few POIs.

The new things on the island are the weapons, mechanics, new mythics, environmental changes, and much more. However, one of the changes was very surprising for all Fortnite players. For the first time, players now have a first-person perspective on a weapon if they aim down sight.

Fortnite is a third-person perspective game all over, and apart from sniper scopes, no other weapon in Fortnite allowed players to an FPP.

New MK-Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 is game changer

A new assault rifle is in business in Fortnite Chapter 3 and is known as the MK-Seven Assault Rifle. However, the best part about this rifle is that it comes with a red-dot sight. Upon aiming down sight with the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, players get an FPP view which is common in most FPS games like Call of Duty and PUBG.

However, Fortnite players are not used to these FPP mechanics in the game. While this is a huge change to game mechanics, most players are enjoying shooting through the scope for a change. While the sensitivity might feel a bit higher while ADS-ing through an optic vision, Fortnite players will find gunfighting way more practical than TPP.

SypherPK and other YouTubers found the red-dot addition quite amusing, and they believe it is a start towards adding weapon attachments to Fortnite. Magazine sizes and different dimensions of a weapon can only be changed by upgrading a weapon from common to its mythic version. However, things might drastically change soon, and the red-dot on the MK-Seven assault rifle might be the first step.

