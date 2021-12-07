When will Spiderman be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

One of the most burning questions in the Fortnite community revolves around the inclusion of Spiderman in Chapter 3 Season 1. Leaks and rumors surrounding the Marvel character are all over the internet, and players have been waiting for a Fortnite x Spiderman collab.

Now with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 well underway, questions around Spiderman and his arrival linger on in the minds of players.

This article will answer all the questions about Spiderman coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

How to get Spiderman in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Spiderman arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as a Battle Pass skin on Page 9. Further, the web-slinger can also be spotted in various trailers for Chapter 3 Season 1.

You will need to purchase the Battle Pass in order to get Spiderman. You can buy Chapter 3 Season 1's Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks or get the Battle Pass with the 'Fortnite Crew' monthly subscription service.

IGN @IGN #SpiderMan Spider-Man (and his swinging ability), The Daily Bugle, and more arrive on a new map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1! #FortniteFlipped Spider-Man (and his swinging ability), The Daily Bugle, and more arrive on a new map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1! #FortniteFlipped #SpiderMan https://t.co/5I8OsIdLpM

Spider-Man will require either 75 total unlocked rewards, or Level 80. You get 5 Battle Stars every time you level up and you can use these Battle Stars to unlock items in the Battle Pass.

If you want to meet Spiderman in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 simply head east to Coney Crossroads, where the Daily Bugle is located.

What more is coming with Spiderman?

The Spider-Man Outfit costs 9 Battle Stars, alongside Spider-Man-related cosmetics, available on Pages 9 and 10. This includes Back Bling, Contrail, Banner, 2 Emoticons, 2 Emotes, a Spray, Harvesting Tool, Loading Screen, Wrap and Glider.

There are even two alternate styles for Spiderman, requiring you to grind the entire Battle Pass. However, that's not all. Epic has even added a Mythic Spiderman web shooter in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. However, this item will only arrive after December 11 and you will be able to find it in Spider-Man backpacks.

HYPEX @HYPEX

Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it. Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it.https://t.co/fSHGHgZ2Tj

But players have managed to get the Mythic Spider-Man web shooters early due to a glitch in the game. The Guaco NPC over at the northern end of Greasy Grove is currently selling Mythic web-shooters for 400 gold bars.

However, Epic will soon disable this feature so you will have to wait until the official release.

