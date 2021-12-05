Who is the guy floating in the ocean in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 2 live event made some broad revelations about many things while complicating the storyline. Dr. Slone and the IO experimented in an underground base with Jonsey. Audiences observed the Foundation returning to assist Jonsey, who is the key to Geno and the sisters.

Most importantly, the island flipped over, as previously leaked teasers for Fortnite Chapter 3 had revealed. The player is floating on water, sees the island toppling over and is utterly shocked. But who is the guy floating in the ocean in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer?

Fortnite Chapter 3: Where is the guy floating towards?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 live event directly led us into downtime and you can see a guy floating in the ocean. This guy is none other than the player drifting towards the new Fortnite Chapter 3 island.

The downtime will end when the player reaches the island's shore. Many leakers have confirmed this information as well. HYPEX, in one of his recent tweets, stated that the floating is codenamed GGL05 and will come to a halt on December 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET/3:30 p.m. UTC.

When the floating is almost at its end stages, a shark will appear from the ocean at the players and we will be presented with the Chapter 3 island teaser. You can check out his tweet below.

I just checked right now and the floating (codenamed GGL05) is set to stop tomorrow at 10:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM UTC. When the floating is close to end we'll see a shark coming at us and the Chapter 3 Island Teaser! (Like @InTheShadeYT 's video shows) I just checked right now and the floating (codenamed GGL05) is set to stop tomorrow at 10:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM UTC. When the floating is close to end we'll see a shark coming at us and the Chapter 3 Island Teaser! (Like @InTheShadeYT's video shows)https://t.co/ujx9tbSdyy

This means that we will be getting a brand new Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser which will reveal loads of new things. Previously, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass was leaked, giving us a fair idea of the skins and collaborations coming to the latest chapter. Players have also spotted the Mecha Team Leader's arm in the ocean as it reaches the shore.

What could this mean? Well, Epic Games has the answer to this. Considering the developers could have gone for something generic, sticking with the Mecha Team Leader's arm means something special is planned. The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser might explain the reason behind this choice and set up the lore for Season 1.

