Who voices The Foundation in Fortnite? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson theories explained

One of the biggest mysteries in Fortnite is who voices The Foundation in the game? Ever since the leader of The Seven was first revealed, many theories and rumors around the character have cropped up.

The Foundation has been out of action for a while now, but players still haven't forgotten him. One prevalent theory is that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the voice actor behind this character in Fortnite.

While as yet unconfirmed by Epic Games or The Rock himself, some hints and connections mean many believe there are connections between the two.

Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the voice actor behind The Foundation in Fortnite?

Well, maybe or maybe not. The thing is, we don't know just yet, but there are a ton of subtle hints that the former WWE champion might be the leader of The Seven in Fortnite.

In a recent Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson can be viewed gulping down an energy drink, but that's not the only thing catching the eye.

If you look closely, you can notice things relating to The Foundation lying all over the place. Firstly, his helmet is seen inside the fridge while a futuristic pistol lies on a bench in the background. These are some of the most direct nods to the Fortnite character.

That's not all. If you read the post carefully enough, some words are capitalized, strengthening The Rock's connections to Fortnite. These words are Zero Point, Higher Ground, Foundation, and Universe.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's a better look at The Foundation helmet & a possible upcoming weapon? (from @TheRock 's latest vid) Here's a better look at The Foundation helmet & a possible upcoming weapon? (from @TheRock's latest vid) https://t.co/CnqrPguo2t

The Zero Point and The Foundation are an apparent allusion to the same, and higher ground might suggest building structures to get a better spot, while the universe might just mean the Fortnite universe.

However, it's rather vague, and due to lack of further information, it's hard to deduce the last two terms.

So who really voices The Foundation?

While many players are convinced that The Rock is the voice actor behind The Foundation in Fortnite, without any confirmation, it's hard to put the finger on it just yet.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



is The Foundation



He also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 CONFIRMED: Dwayne Johnson is the first ever actor to portray a Fortnite Storyline Character! @TheRock is The FoundationHe also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 CONFIRMED: Dwayne Johnson is the first ever actor to portray a Fortnite Storyline Character!@TheRock is The FoundationHe also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 https://t.co/o2S7w1fMkF

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 just around the corner and The Foundation playing a significant role, we might get to see more information about the character and his backstory. It's even possible that Epic finally decides to tell us who really voices The Foundation.

