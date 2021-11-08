The Rock could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 has already seen a ton of high-profile names arriving on the island. From the very recent Fortnite Jinx skin to the Carnage skin, almost every big name has been associated with Fortnite in one way or another. While collaborations are nothing new in Fortnite, one person or character's arrival might break the internet. The person in question right now is none other than The Rock.

The community has previously speculated the Rock to be the voice behind The Foundation skin. While that's not the case, it seems like the WWE star-turned-actor might grace the community with his presence in Fortnite Season 8.

Leads that point to The Rock's possible arrival in Fortnite Season 8

The Epic Games legal dispute with Apple has offered the community leads, including a presentation that contains new and allegedly upcoming content coming to Fortnite. The presentation even mentions a skin for Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

The said presentation also revealed Epic's designs for previous events, such as the Marvel crossover event and Neymar collaboration, adding reliability to the news. The Rock had previously also posted an intriguing Instagram video in which he briefly pointed to The Foundation. This post was created on March 16, the same day Fortnite Season 6 began. This led to many thinking that The Rock was the voice of The Foundation.

While nothing has yet been confirmed by the developers or Dwayne Johnson himself, the idea is interesting nonetheless. The Rock is an influential personality and adding him to the long list of Fortnite collaborations will surely boost Fortnite's popularity.

Previously, some private files for lawyers were leaked to the public, which elaborated on Epic's future strategies for Fortnite. The file also contained a mention of Naruto coming to Fortnite. However, as of now, both Naruto and The Rock are nowhere to be seen in Fortnite. With Fortnite Season 8 almost reaching its final stages, The Rock x Fortnite collaboration might be an excellent way to end things.

