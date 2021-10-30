Fortnite x League of Legends collaboration for Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks ahead of time

Fortnite Season 8 has been larger than life thanks to Epic's relentless efforts to add new items to the game. The current season is halfway over, making most players think about what the other half will entail. The yearly Fortnitemares event is still ongoing in Season 8, and there's no scarcity of content and cosmetics. However, new leaks suggest that Epic is planning a Fortnite x League of Legends collaboration for Chapter 2 Season 8.

The developers recently collaborated with Resident Evil to bring two characters from the STARS team to Fortnite Season 8. Now it looks like players might get to see some League of Legends characters in Fortnite.

Fortnite x League of Legends: What do leaks tell us about this collaboration in Season 8?

According to new leaks, Fortnite and League of Legends are joining hands, and a collaboration could arrive as soon as next week. In a bid to promote the latest League of Legends Netflix TV series Arcane, Epic Games and Riot Games have collaborated to bring Jinx to Fortnite. ShiinaBR, a notable Fortnite leaker, recently tweeted about the collab:

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X LEAGUE OF LEGENDS



Next week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games' new show "Arcane". FORTNITE X LEAGUE OF LEGENDSNext week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games' new show "Arcane". https://t.co/OBzfwBYJxM

Jinx will also be the central character of the Netflix TV series Arcane. If the leaks turn out to be true, she will also be the only League of Legends character to make her way to Season 8.

League of Legends is a massively popular franchise, and fans will be looking forward to seeing Jinx in Season 8. However, the leakers have not provided a release date or any other information about the collaboration.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will also be interesting to see how much Epic demands for the upcoming Jinx skin. Going by the trend, the skin could range anywhere between 1200 and 2000 V-Bucks. Players can also expect a complete bundle with a brand new pickaxe, backbling, and wrap. However, the developers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the collaboration.

Edited by Siddharth Satish