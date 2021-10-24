Resident Evil's Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield enter the world of Fortnite

Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield are the newest characters to join the Fortnite universe. The members of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team from Resident Evil have arrived ahead of Halloween, and fans around the world are elated to witness the crossover.

Fortnite @FortniteGame They escaped one nightmare... only to find themselves in another.Two legendary S.T.A.R.S. members find themselves on the Island... fn.gg/STARS They escaped one nightmare... only to find themselves in another.Two legendary S.T.A.R.S. members find themselves on the Island...fn.gg/STARS https://t.co/H4LdBcCUfn

As expected, the Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine outfits have been added to the Item Shop along with selectable styles, harvesting tools, and emotes. Here's everything players need to know about the Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield outfits in Fortnite.

S.T.A.R.S. Team set in Fortnite: Price, styles, skins and more

The S.T.A.R.S. Team bundle is currently available in the Item Shop for a discounted price of 2,100 V-Bucks. It includes the following items:

Chris Redfield outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks

outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks Jill Valentine outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks

outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks Green Herb back bling

back bling Saving Keystroke back bling

back bling Suvival Loading Screen

It is worth noting that the items mentioned above further contain selectable styles.

The Chris Redfield outfit has two styles named Chris Redfield and Hound Wolf Squad Chris Redfield.

Hound Wolf Squad selectable style for Chris Redfield skin (Image via Fortnite)

The Green Herb back bling is available in two more colors, including red and blue.

The Jill Valentine outfit is also available in two selectable styles called Jill Valentine and Racoon City Jill Valentine.

Jill Valentine outfits and the selectable styles (Image via Fortnite)

S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear bundle in Fortnite: Price, items, and more

The S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear Bundle is available in the Item Shop for 1,300 V-Bucks and contains the following items:

Brolly Stroll Emote - 300 V-Bucks

- 300 V-Bucks Stun Rod Harvesting Tool - 800 V-Bucks

- 800 V-Bucks Hot Dogger Harvesting Tool - 800 V-Bucks

Brolly Stroll emote is available in the Item Shop now (Image via Fortnite)

It is evident that players should invest in the bundles to make the most out of the Resident Evil crossover in Fortnite. Both new bundles offer a discount of 600 to 900 V-Bucks.

Halloween crossovers in Fortnite have just begun and players can expect many scary skins to arrive in the Item Shop by October 31. Following Halloween, Fortnite is expected to return to its normal non-spooky state and the highly-anticipated Naruto skin might be released in November.

Edited by Danyal Arabi