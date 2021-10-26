Fortnite Shadow Midas skin is finally coming to Chapter 2 Season 8, confirm new leaks

It looks like the wait for the Shadow Midas skin in Fortnite Season 8 might finally be over. The skin has been a hot topic in the community and players have been patiently waiting for Epic Games to release Shadow Midas in this year's Fortnitemares.

Fortnite v18.30 is dropping into Season 8 today, bringing in a ton of new items and changes, and leakers have all but confirmed that Epic Games is planning to add Shadow Midas to the game.

Shadow Midas is coming to Fortnite Season 8

Previously, there had been a lot of speculation and rumors around the Shadow Midas skin. While the leakers earlier indicated that Epic would be adding the skin to Fortnite Season 8 as part of the ongoing Fortnitemares, it seems that time is almost here now.

The Fortnite 18.30 update brings fresh new items and cosmetics and will probably be the last one for the Fortnitemares event. Fortnite data miners and leakers have now confirmed that the Shadow Midas skin is present in the game and is just waiting to be released.

ShiinaBR, a notable Fortnite leaker, recently shared some new images of the Shadow Midas skin in a Twitter post:

The post shows two different poses of Shadow Midas in the game. This all but confirms that the skin will be reactive in nature. According to another prominent leaker, XTigerHyperX II, the skin will come to life when players secure kills in Fortnite Season 8. These leaks make it clear that Epic is planning to officially announce the skin since it has already been added to Fortnite Season 8 files.

However, we still don't know the exact release date of the Shadow Midas skin. However, seeing that Fortnitemares has entered its final stages, an official announcement might be just around the corner. The Fortnite 18.30 update has thrown in some zombie-inspired skins as well as map changes that will take the story of Fortnite Season 8 forward.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee